NBA 2K22 The City and MyPlayer: Season 6 Zero Gravity rewards – All levels, items, and more

The NBA Playoffs are drawing near, so it might be time to get into ready by heading back into The City. Season 6 has arrived in NBA 2K22, and that means a litany of new rewards that can be obtained just by playing across The City and getting XP. The theme for this season is Zero Gravity, with users who hit Level 40 being eligible to receive the marquee reward: a bunny suit. But what else can be obtained in NBA 2K22 over the next few weeks? Let’s take a look at the list of rewards for Season 6.

All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 6 Zero Gravity rewards

Level Reward 1 Zero Gravity T-Shirt 2 Zero Gravity basketball 3 New Player Indicator 4 New Player Banner Options 5 New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Standing Dunk) 6 New Jumpshot Release Animation 7 New Season 6 Emotes 8 Standard Dynamic Ratings Pack 9 2XP Coin (30 Minutes) 10 New Player Indicator 11 Gatorade Boosts (5 Games) 12 New Season 6 Emotes 13 New Player Banner Options 14 Zero Gravity Compression Shirt 15 New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Ball Handle) 16 New Season 6 Emotes 17 Zero Gravity Pants 18 MyTeam Draft Ticket 19 New Player Banner Options 20 Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 21 New Season 6 Emotes 22 Skill Boosts (10 Games) 23 Zero Gravity Baseball Helmet 24 New Player Banner Options 25 New Season 6 Emotes 26 Extra Daily Rewards 27 MyTeam NBA All-Star Deluxe Pack 28 2XP Coin (60 Minutes) 29 Animated Sweatshirt 30 Free BMX 31 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Driving Dunk) 32 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 33 Gatorade Boosts (10 Games) 34 New Player Banner Options 35 Zero Gravity Mask 36 10 Pack Level Up MyTeam Box 37 Zero Gravity Suit 38 2XP Coin (120 Minutes) 39 Extra Badge Point 40 Bunny Suit

Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Zero Gravity t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 6 and raise that level again.

Season 6 is slated to end on May 20.

Related: NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Season 6 Zero Gravity rewards – All levels, items, and more