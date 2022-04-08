NBA 2K22 The City and MyPlayer: Season 6 Zero Gravity rewards – All levels, items, and more
The NBA Playoffs are drawing near, so it might be time to get into ready by heading back into The City. Season 6 has arrived in NBA 2K22, and that means a litany of new rewards that can be obtained just by playing across The City and getting XP. The theme for this season is Zero Gravity, with users who hit Level 40 being eligible to receive the marquee reward: a bunny suit. But what else can be obtained in NBA 2K22 over the next few weeks? Let’s take a look at the list of rewards for Season 6.
All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 6 Zero Gravity rewards
|Level
|Reward
|1
|Zero Gravity T-Shirt
|2
|Zero Gravity basketball
|3
|New Player Indicator
|4
|New Player Banner Options
|5
|New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Standing Dunk)
|6
|New Jumpshot Release Animation
|7
|New Season 6 Emotes
|8
|Standard Dynamic Ratings Pack
|9
|2XP Coin (30 Minutes)
|10
|New Player Indicator
|11
|Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
|12
|New Season 6 Emotes
|13
|New Player Banner Options
|14
|Zero Gravity Compression Shirt
|15
|New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Ball Handle)
|16
|New Season 6 Emotes
|17
|Zero Gravity Pants
|18
|MyTeam Draft Ticket
|19
|New Player Banner Options
|20
|Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|21
|New Season 6 Emotes
|22
|Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|23
|Zero Gravity Baseball Helmet
|24
|New Player Banner Options
|25
|New Season 6 Emotes
|26
|Extra Daily Rewards
|27
|MyTeam NBA All-Star Deluxe Pack
|28
|2XP Coin (60 Minutes)
|29
|Animated Sweatshirt
|30
|Free BMX
|31
|2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Driving Dunk)
|32
|2XP Coin (120 Minutes)
|33
|Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
|34
|New Player Banner Options
|35
|Zero Gravity Mask
|36
|10 Pack Level Up MyTeam Box
|37
|Zero Gravity Suit
|38
|2XP Coin (120 Minutes)
|39
|Extra Badge Point
|40
|Bunny Suit
Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Zero Gravity t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 6 and raise that level again.
Season 6 is slated to end on May 20.
