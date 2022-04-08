NBA 2K22 The City and MyPlayer: Season 6 Zero Gravity rewards – All levels, items, and more

The NBA Playoffs are drawing near, so it might be time to get into ready by heading back into The City. Season 6 has arrived in NBA 2K22, and that means a litany of new rewards that can be obtained just by playing across The City and getting XP. The theme for this season is Zero Gravity, with users who hit Level 40 being eligible to receive the marquee reward: a bunny suit. But what else can be obtained in NBA 2K22 over the next few weeks? Let’s take a look at the list of rewards for Season 6.

All NBA 2K22 The City: Season 6 Zero Gravity rewards

LevelReward
1Zero Gravity T-Shirt
2Zero Gravity basketball
3New Player Indicator
4New Player Banner Options
5New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Standing Dunk)
6New Jumpshot Release Animation
7New Season 6 Emotes
8Standard Dynamic Ratings Pack
92XP Coin (30 Minutes)
10New Player Indicator
11Gatorade Boosts (5 Games)
12New Season 6 Emotes
13New Player Banner Options
14Zero Gravity Compression Shirt
15New 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Ball Handle)
16New Season 6 Emotes
17Zero Gravity Pants
18MyTeam Draft Ticket
19New Player Banner Options
20Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
21New Season 6 Emotes
22Skill Boosts (10 Games)
23Zero Gravity Baseball Helmet
24New Player Banner Options
25New Season 6 Emotes
26Extra Daily Rewards
27MyTeam NBA All-Star Deluxe Pack
282XP Coin (60 Minutes)
29Animated Sweatshirt
30Free BMX
312K Breakthrough Gear (+1 to Driving Dunk)
322XP Coin (120 Minutes)
33Gatorade Boosts (10 Games)
34New Player Banner Options
35Zero Gravity Mask
3610 Pack Level Up MyTeam Box
37Zero Gravity Suit
382XP Coin (120 Minutes)
39Extra Badge Point
40Bunny Suit

Players can go to Seasons -> Season Prizes at the MyCity Menu to claim these rewards. The Zero Gravity t-shirt will be unlocked right away. From that point, you’ll need to obtain XP in order to obtain the new rewards for Season 6 and raise that level again.

Season 6 is slated to end on May 20.

