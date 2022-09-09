NBA 2K23: All Collector Rewards in MyTeam
Fill your collection for more rewards.
NBA 2K23 brings back one of the reward systems that players have had a love-hate relationship with. The Collector Rewards system gives players who keep cards in their collection even more rewards. This means you have to decide if you’d rather sell those cards for extra MT or save them for the different rewards. The best way to make that decision is to know exactly what you’ll get as you make your way through collector levels. Let’s take a look.
Related: NBA 2K23: How to earn Takeover Diamond Lamar Odom in MyTeam
All Collector Level: Player Cards in NBA 2K23
This year, 2K has split the collector levels into three different groups. That means you won’t need to hold onto useless uniforms or courts if you don’t want to. This also means the player rewards cap out a bit lower at 3,400 cards as opposed to the 4,000 we had last year. Those two numbers should be relatively similar at the end of the day, but it’s something worth paying attention to. We also don’t yet know every reward, as 2K likes to tease that out over the season. That said, below is every reward we currently have access to:
- 30 player cards – 85 OVR Sapphire Shaquille O’Neal
- 40 player cards – Team Creation Award Pack
- 50 player cards – Sapphire Season 1 Vol. 1 player (unauctionable)
- 75 player cards – 25 Tokens
- 100 player cards – Ruby Season 1 Vol. 1 player (unauctionable)
- 125 player cards – 5,000 MT
- 150 player cards – 50 Tokens
- 175 player cards – Amethyst Season 1 Vol. 1 player (unauctionable)
- 200 player cards – 7,500 MT
- 225 player cards – 75 Tokens
- 250 player cards – 90 OVR Amethyst John Stockton
- 275 player cards – 10,000 MT
- 300 player cards – 100 Tokens
- 350 player cards – 93 OVR Diamond Joakim Noah
- 400 player cards Rare Franchise Accolade Exchange
- 450 player cards – 20,000 MT
- 500 player cards – Hall of Fame Badge option pack
- 550 player cards – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Larry Johnson
- 600 player cards – 200 Tokens
All Collector Level: Shoe Colorway cards in NBA 2K23
- 50 shoe colorways – 2x Diamond Kobe 4 Devin Booker PEs
- 75 shoe colorways – 3x Diamond Reebok Answer 1s
- 100 shoe colorways – 4x Diamond Puma Rs Dreamers
- 125 shoe colorways – 5x Diamond New Balance Twowxys
- 150 shoe colorways – 5x Diamond Air Force 1s
- 175 shoe colorways – 5x Diamond Kyrie 5s
- 200 shoe colorways – 13x Diamond Adidas Superstars
- 225 shoe colorways – 13x Diamond Air More Uptempos
- 250 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Air Jordan X OVOs
- 300 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Foamposite One Weathermans
- 350 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Shaq Attaq IVs
- 400 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Converse Weapons
- 450 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Air Jordan 1s
- 500 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Reebok Shaqnosis
- 550 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Harden Vol. 5s
- 600 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond TMac2s
- 650 shoe colorways – 20x Lebron Soldier 14s
- 700 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond PG 5s
- 750 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Air Jordan 1 Travis
- 800 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Adidas Top Tens
- 850 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Air Jordan 1s
- 900 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond New Balance Kawhi 2s
- 950 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Curry 4s
- 1,000 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Kobe Vs
- 1,250 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Kobe 6s
- 1,500 shoe colorways – 20x diamond Air Jordan 11s
All Collector Level: Uniform and Court Floor cards in NBA 2K23
- 450 uniform cards – MyTeam Uniforms Pack
- 150 court floor cards – Wood Ball
We will continue to update this article throughout the year as more player card rewards are added.