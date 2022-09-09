NBA 2K23: All Collector Rewards in MyTeam

NBA 2K23 brings back one of the reward systems that players have had a love-hate relationship with. The Collector Rewards system gives players who keep cards in their collection even more rewards. This means you have to decide if you’d rather sell those cards for extra MT or save them for the different rewards. The best way to make that decision is to know exactly what you’ll get as you make your way through collector levels. Let’s take a look.

All Collector Level: Player Cards in NBA 2K23

This year, 2K has split the collector levels into three different groups. That means you won’t need to hold onto useless uniforms or courts if you don’t want to. This also means the player rewards cap out a bit lower at 3,400 cards as opposed to the 4,000 we had last year. Those two numbers should be relatively similar at the end of the day, but it’s something worth paying attention to. We also don’t yet know every reward, as 2K likes to tease that out over the season. That said, below is every reward we currently have access to:

30 player cards – 85 OVR Sapphire Shaquille O’Neal

40 player cards – Team Creation Award Pack

50 player cards – Sapphire Season 1 Vol. 1 player (unauctionable)

75 player cards – 25 Tokens

100 player cards – Ruby Season 1 Vol. 1 player (unauctionable)

125 player cards – 5,000 MT

150 player cards – 50 Tokens

175 player cards – Amethyst Season 1 Vol. 1 player (unauctionable)

200 player cards – 7,500 MT

225 player cards – 75 Tokens

250 player cards – 90 OVR Amethyst John Stockton

275 player cards – 10,000 MT

300 player cards – 100 Tokens

350 player cards – 93 OVR Diamond Joakim Noah

400 player cards Rare Franchise Accolade Exchange

450 player cards – 20,000 MT

500 player cards – Hall of Fame Badge option pack

550 player cards – 95 OVR Pink Diamond Larry Johnson

600 player cards – 200 Tokens

All Collector Level: Shoe Colorway cards in NBA 2K23

50 shoe colorways – 2x Diamond Kobe 4 Devin Booker PEs

75 shoe colorways – 3x Diamond Reebok Answer 1s

100 shoe colorways – 4x Diamond Puma Rs Dreamers

125 shoe colorways – 5x Diamond New Balance Twowxys

150 shoe colorways – 5x Diamond Air Force 1s

175 shoe colorways – 5x Diamond Kyrie 5s

200 shoe colorways – 13x Diamond Adidas Superstars

225 shoe colorways – 13x Diamond Air More Uptempos

250 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Air Jordan X OVOs

300 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Foamposite One Weathermans

350 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Shaq Attaq IVs

400 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Converse Weapons

450 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Air Jordan 1s

500 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Reebok Shaqnosis

550 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Harden Vol. 5s

600 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond TMac2s

650 shoe colorways – 20x Lebron Soldier 14s

700 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond PG 5s

750 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Air Jordan 1 Travis

800 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Adidas Top Tens

850 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Air Jordan 1s

900 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond New Balance Kawhi 2s

950 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Curry 4s

1,000 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Kobe Vs

1,250 shoe colorways – 20x Diamond Kobe 6s

1,500 shoe colorways – 20x diamond Air Jordan 11s

All Collector Level: Uniform and Court Floor cards in NBA 2K23

450 uniform cards – MyTeam Uniforms Pack

150 court floor cards – Wood Ball

We will continue to update this article throughout the year as more player card rewards are added.