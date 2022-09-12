NBA 2K23: Best teams to play for in MyCareer

NBA 2K23 has a large emphasis on player choice, so much so that you can even choose which team drafts you at the start of its MyCareer mode. Although it may be enticing to pick your favorite team, your choice can affect your Hall of Fame chances and how much VC you earn a game. That said, there is a short list of organizations that give you the biggest edge — and some decent playing time from the start. Here are the best teams to play for in MyCareer in NBA 2K23.

Which teams are the best to be on in MyCareer?

It is important to know that MyPlayers will need to complete six of the game’s 13 career milestones to make it to the Hall of Fame. Winning championships and awards are certainly amongst them, though others involve collecting thousands of points, rebounds, and assists. Thus, your team of choice should be one that has other talented players, but clear lack in whichever position you play. So, let’s get into the best possible team for each position type.

Related: NBA 2K23: How to be a Legend in The City

Best team for point guards: Los Angeles Lakers

From Kyrie Irving to Trae Young, it seems there is a superstar point guard on almost every playoff contender — except for the Los Angeles Lakers. That is no knock on their current starter, Russell Westbrook, but as he is only rated a 78 Overall, it should not take long for you to get more minutes than him. More importantly, there is no other player in the game that can help you nab assists like LeBron James. He carries a Hall of Fame Fearless Finisher badge which improves his chances of making contact layups, so always watch for him in the post.

Best team for shooting guards: Minnesota Timberwolves

After a blockbuster trade last summer that resulted in the pairing of big men Karl Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, Minnesota has somehow managed to become a top-tier destination for shooting guards. The starting lineup places the two at power forward and center, giving you plenty of opportunities for second-chance points. The team also has a bright future with Small Forward Anthony Edwards, being an 86 Overall at only 21 years of age.

Best team for small forwards: Philadelphia 76ers

Like the final piece to a long-unsolved puzzle, there is no greater fit for small forwards than with the Philadelphia 76ers. Carried by James Harden and Joel Embiid, the team undoubtedly provides the best odds of winning a championship in a forward’s rookie season. Their badges will even mold you into an all-around player. For instance, Harden’s Gold Dimer badge boosts the shot percentage of open teammates, while Embiid’s array of Finishing badges makes it nearly impossible for him to miss up-close shots off your passes.

Best team for power forwards: Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks and MyPlayer power forwards are a match made in heaven — but for reasons that don’t include winning. As a big man, you will be joined by Christian Wood in the paint, a center that only has four bronze defensive badges to his name. This means that everything from blocks and rebounds to boxouts will be entirely up to you. There is plenty of VC to be had. On the offensive end, 95 Overall Luka Doncic will do most of the heavy lifting, but his Gold Floor General badge does boost all of your offensive attributes.

Best team for centers: Golden State Warriors

There may be no better year to be a center than in 2K23. With Golden State’s James Wiseman surprisingly rated a low 75 Overall, any MyPlayer above 6’9 will likely take over his minutes by the second week of the season. Best of all, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have a wealth of badges that will help you succeed on both sides of the court. Considering they are the reigning NBA champions with a wealth of young talent, you simply cannot go wrong with the Warriors.