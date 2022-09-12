NBA 2K23: How to be a Legend in The City

Much like in NBA 2K22, users can hit a special status in MyCareer and The City in NBA 2K23, simply entitled Legend. This status is the pinnacle of MyCareer, but much like with last year, hitting this status will take quite a bit of work. So, how exactly does one hit Legend status in NBA 2K23? Let’s take a look at the requirements for players in The City this year.

How to be a Legend in The City

In NBA 2K22, users had to hit the max level (Level 40) in The City in four separate seasons. That requirement has changed for NBA 2K23, and here’s what users will need to do for NBA 2K23.

To hit Legend status in The City, users must complete four separate objectives in The City. Each objective is uniquely different, and the bunch include completing online games, as well as doing tasks around The City.

Here are the four objectives:

Score 100,000 in The City, Pro-Am, or The Rec games

Play 500 Games at G.O.A.T. Level

Complete 12 Season quests

Earn Prizes across 20 events in The City

Users will be able to track their progress towards each objective via the in-game menu in The City. Hit Pause to enter the menu, then scroll through with LB/RB or L1/R1, until you reach the ‘The City’ section. Go here, and then find the ‘Legend Prize’ section. This area will track progress towards the four goals listed above.