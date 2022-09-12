How to earn VC fast in NBA 2K23

Virtual Currency, commonly known as VC, is one of the most important forms of currency in NBA 2K23. It is mainly used in MyCareer mode for raising the attributes of MyPlayer or opening player packs in the MyTeam mode. To progress smoothly in the game, you’ll need to farm for VC constantly, and although getting VC doesn’t require special skills or planning, acquiring it faster can be a hassle. That said, there are a few steps you can take to guarantee a steady flow of VC into your account.

Related: How to unlock a golf cart in NBA 2K23

Best methods to earn VC quickly in NBA 2K23

While purchasing VC using real money is the most obvious and straightforward way to obtain VC, it is generally not recommended to do so. Instead, you can utilize the free-to-play methods mentioned below.

Playing MyCareer – Probably the best way to earn VC in the game. Regularly playing MyCareer will yield a decent amount of VC and will be your primary way of making VC. Furthermore, the higher the difficulty of MyCareer, the more VC you will get.

– Probably the best way to earn VC in the game. Regularly playing MyCareer will yield a decent amount of VC and will be your primary way of making VC. Furthermore, the higher the difficulty of MyCareer, the more VC you will get. Playing Now online matches – Every game you play in the Play Now online match will net you 400 VC, and if you manage to win, you’ll get bonus VC.

– Every game you play in the Play Now online match will net you 400 VC, and if you manage to win, you’ll get bonus VC. NBA 2KTV – Simply answering trivia questions featured in NBA2KTV will get you VC. Although the amount you get might not be a lot, it’s still a good way of earning VC while testing your Basketball knowledge.

– Simply answering trivia questions featured in NBA2KTV will get you VC. Although the amount you get might not be a lot, it’s still a good way of earning VC while testing your Basketball knowledge. Claiming Daily Rewards – Although not guaranteed, there is a chance you get VC through Daily Rewards. There are also Daily Pick ‘Em minigames in the city that can net you VC if you win.

– Although not guaranteed, there is a chance you get VC through Daily Rewards. There are also Daily Pick ‘Em minigames in the city that can net you VC if you win. Locker Codes – These are specific codes handed out by the developers occasionally. You can redeem the codes for different rewards, including VC.

Related: All Locker Codes in NBA 2K23

Ultimately, you’ll accumulate VC over time as you progress through the game. Furthermore, you can always buy VC from the in-game shop if needed.