NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition vs. Standard – Bonuses and differences

Recently, 2K has announced a new edition of NBA 2K23 titled the Dreamer Edition. This edition will prominently feature American rapper and professional basketball player Jermain Cole, otherwise known as J. Cole. Aside from the cover athlete, the Dreamer Edition also differs extensively from the Standard Edition. For this reason, we note down the key differences between the Dreamer and Standard Edition of NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition vs. Standard Edition Differences

Introducing @JColeNC as our #NBA2K23 DREAMER Edition Cover Athlete ☁️



Coming this Fall pic.twitter.com/OgtaMV735f — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 1, 2022

The Dreamer Edition is available only on the current-gen consoles, those being the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Another crucial piece of information is that the Dreamer Edition will be available to buy only from GameStop in North America. The edition is currently not on sale but 2K has announced that it is coming this fall. The price of the edition has also not been revealed yet. In the Dreamer Edition, J. Cole will be featured in the MyCareer story and the official soundtrack as well. Other than that, there is not a lot of information regarding any extra content in this Edition.

The Standard Edition has Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns as the cover athlete and is priced at $59.99 on the last-gen and $69.99 on the current-gen systems. There isn’t any extra content for those who buy the Standard edition, but if they pre-ordered the edition before September 8, they will receive the following extra content upon release:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (one pack per week)

A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

Devin Booker MyPLAYER Jersey

95-rated Devin Booker MyTEAM Free Agent Card

NBA 2K23 is available now on the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.