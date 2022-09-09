Is NBA 2K23 cross platform/crossplay?

NBA 2K23 is the latest release in 2K’s official basketball game and brings some unique features with it. This includes the upgrade pro-stick, adrenaline boosts as well as more authentic shooting. With these noteworthy features available in the game, many players will want to pick it up and shoot some hoops together with friends. But, sometimes not all of them are available on the same platform. This brings up the question: does NBA 2K23 support crossplay?

Does NBA 2K23 have cross-platform/crossplay support?

Unfortunately, NBA 2K23 does not have crossplay or cross-platform support. This was confirmed in the official FAQ section of the game. Previous releases also did not feature crossplay and cross-platform support, so it is unlikely that NBA 2K23 will ever feature it during its life cycle. Although there isn’t crossplay and cross platform support, there is cross-progression in NBA 2K23. But, it is limited to MyTeam and VC Wallet and to the same platform. That means cross-progression will only be available between PlayStation 4 and 5, and between the Xbox One and Series X/S.

NBA 2K23 is available now on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PC version of the game will not receive the current-gen version that will be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. If one purchases the Digital Deluxe, Michael Jordan, or Championship Edition of the game, then they will receive both the old-gen and new-gen versions of the same console family (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, or Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S). Basketball legend Michael Jordan is the cover athlete of the self-titled Michael Jordan Edition and the Championship Edition. In addition to that, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is the cover athlete of the Standard Edition.