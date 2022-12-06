NBA 2K23: How to get 93 OVR Takeover Shareef Abdur-Rahim in MyTeam

On December 6, 2K released new Agendas challenges in MyTeam. One of those included a Takeover challenge, which features former Grizzlie Shareef Abdur-Rahim. A new 93 OVR Takeover card of Abdur-Rahim is available for a limited time in MyTeam, and here’s how you can obtain it.

How to get Takeover Abdur-Rahim in MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Shareef Abdur-Rahim in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online and offline modes.

Here’s a look at the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 50 points with an PF in a game (reward is Badge Award Pack)

(reward is Badge Award Pack) Get 22 rebounds with Grizzlies players in a game (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack) Get 13 assists with a SF in a game (reward is Current Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Current Trophy Case Pack) Make 30 dunks with centers over multiple games (reward is Inside Scoring Award Pack)

(reward is Inside Scoring Award Pack) Win 10 games using three Grizzlies players (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack) Get six blocks in a game (reward is five MyTeam Tokens)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

This challenge does mainly require Grizzlies players, so players like Ja Morant, Glitched Ziaire Williams, and Bryant Reeves can help towards the markers for the two Grizzlies-themed challenges. Also, make sure to have a good point guard, and good big men in general for this challenge. Accruing six blocks and 50 points with a PF in a game won’t be easy.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 93 OVR Takeover Shareef Abdur-Rahim. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on December 13.