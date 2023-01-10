NBA 2K23: How to get 94 OVR Takeover Rick Barry in MyTeam

It’s time for another Takeover challenge in NBA 2K23. On January 10, a new challenge that features a 94 OVR Takeover Rick Barry as the main reward is now available. How can you get the Warriors legend? Well, it’s going to take completing Agendas and some grinding. Let’s go over the specific objectives for this week.

How to get Takeover Rick Barry in MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Rick Barry in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Here’s a look at the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 64 points with a SF in a game (reward is Badge Award Pack)

(reward is Badge Award Pack) Get 19 assists with a Warriors player in a game (reward is Playmaker Award Pack)

(reward is Playmaker Award Pack) Get 25 rebounds with Warriors players in a game (reward is Rebounding Award Pack)

(reward is Rebounding Award Pack) Make 35 3-pointers with Warriors players over multiple games (reward is Sharpshooter Award Pack)

(reward is Sharpshooter Award Pack) Win five Triple Threat or Triple Threat Online games using three Warriors players (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack) Win a game using 13 Warriors players by seven points or more (reward is Finisher Award Pack)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

This challenge requires just the use of Warriors players. Series 1 cards like Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson, as well as 91 OVR Zen Jonathan Kuminga and 91 OVR Shades Of Shaun Livingston, can also get the job done.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 94 OVR Takeover Rick Barry. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on January 17.