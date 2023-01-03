NBA 2K23: How to get 94 OVR Takeover Derrick Coleman in MyTeam

It’s a new year, but the Takeover grind for NBA 2K23 remains the same. This time, the team at 2K Sports is giving you the opportunity to earn the former number one overall draft pick and Rookie of the Year Derrick Coleman. Below, we’ll dive into all the individual rewards as well as offer lineup help to make these objectives easier.

Related: NBA 2K23: How to complete Happy Holidays Agenda challenges and get 97 OVR Bam Adebayo

How to get Derrick Coleman in MyTeam

Like most Takeover Agendas, you need to complete six objectives; some of them can be achieved over multiple games, and some of them need to be finished in a single game. Because of this strict requirement, we recommend playing these games in the “Fundamentals” tab of the Challenges, where games use 12-minute quarters. Let’s get into the agenda list.

Score 42 points with a Nets PF in a game (reward is 20 MyTeam Tokens)

(reward is 20 MyTeam Tokens) Get 24 rebounds in a game (reward is a Moments Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is a Moments Trophy Case Pack) Get nine blocks in a game (reward is a Rim Protector Award Pack)

(reward is a Rim Protector Award Pack) Score 250 points with Nets players over multiple games (Reward is a badge award pack)

(Reward is a badge award pack) Get 40 rebounds with Centers over multiple games (Reward is a rebounder award pack)

(Reward is a rebounder award pack) Win five games using five nets players (Reward is a Current Trophy Case Pack)

This challenge requires you to get 42 points with a Nets PF. You don’t have a very wide variety of options, but thankfully, they are relatively easily obtainable if you don’t have them already. The first option is to spend 30 MyTeam Tokens on the Nets starter pack to get Amythyst Series 1 Kevin Durant. His stellar 3-point rating will help you rack up those points rather easily. If you prefer a player who works better on the inside and you don’t mind using the auction house, go for Fire and Ice Ruby Blake Griffin.

Once you accomplish all these objectives, Derrick Coleman will appear in your collection. It’s important to remember that this agenda will expire on January 10. Keep in mind that you can always try your luck by pulling him from the vault or wheel after winning games. It happens rarely, but it’ll make the grind much easier if you’re able to pull him while working on other Agendas like the Moments Donovan Mitchell that also dropped on January 3.