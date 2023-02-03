NBA 2K23: How to get 96 OVR Takeover Victor Oladipo in MyTeam

The first week of the NBA 2K23 Out of Orbit event is just about complete in MyTeam, but there’s still one more Takeover card to get for the time being. A 96 OVR card of former Pacers and current Heat guard Victor Oladipo is in MyTeam, and can be obtained by a new series of challenges. So, what do you need to do in order to get Oladipo? Let’s take a look.

How to get Takeover Oladipo in MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Victor Oladipo in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Listed below are the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 47 points with a SG in a game (reward is Finisher Award Pack)

(reward is Finisher Award Pack) Get seven steals with Pacers players over multiple games (reward is Rim Protector Award Pack)

(reward is Rim Protector Award Pack) Get 14 assists with a Magic PG in a game (reward is Rebounder Award Pack)

(reward is Rebounder Award Pack) Grade 10 cards (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

(reward is Shoe Award Pack) Get 15 rebounds with Pacers players in a game (reward is 10 MyTeam tokens)

(reward is 10 MyTeam tokens) Win two games using 13 Pacers players (reward is 500 MT Coins)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination, for the stat-base objectives. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

Most of these challenges require players to make use of Pacers players, but there is one that involves racking up assists with a Magic point guard. If you have the 87 OVR Scott Skiles from Season 1, or even the 76 OVR Series 1 Cole Anthony, both can work for this challenge.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 96 OVR Takeover Victor Oladipo. Remember, this is one of the cards needed as part of the Out of Orbit event. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on February 10.