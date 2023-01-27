NBA 2K23: How to get 96 OVR Takeover Javale McGee in MyTeam

The first pieces for the Out of the Orbit event in NBA 2K23’s MyTeam were released on January 27. One of those cards was a 96 OVR Takeover item of former Warriors and Nuggets center Javale McGee. So, how can you add 96 OVR McGee to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to get Takeover Javele McGee in MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Javale McGee in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Listed below are the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 33 points with a center in a game (reward is Finisher Award Pack)

(reward is Finisher Award Pack) Get 12 blocks with Wizards players over multiple games (reward is Rim Protector Award Pack)

(reward is Rim Protector Award Pack) Get 20 rebounds with Lakers players in a game (reward is Rebounding Award Pack)

(reward is Rebounding Award Pack) Apply 10 shoes (reward is Badge Award Pack)

(reward is Badge Award Pack) Win five Triple Threat or Triple Threat Online games using three Warriors players (reward is 10 MyTeam tokens)

(reward is 10 MyTeam tokens) Win three games using 13 Nuggets players (reward is 500 MT Coins)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination, for the stat-base objectives. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

Javale McGee has been a journeyman throughout his career, and that has been reflected in this challenge. Users will need to use Wizards, Lakers, Warriors, and Nuggets players to get this done. The latter two Agendas should be simple, provided those are done in offline settings. For the center/rebounds one, a solid free-to-play option is 91 OVR Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, which can be had for less than 10,000 MT on the market.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 96 OVR Takeover Javale McGee. Remember, this is one of the cards needed as part of the Out of Orbit event. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on February 10.