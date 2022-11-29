NBA 2K23: How to get Takeover Corey Maggette in MyTeam

On November 29, 2K added another Takeover challenge to MyTeam. For this week, a 93 OVR Takeover card of former Clippers SF Corey Maggette is available. BuKeep in mind that it is not obtained through packs, and it’s only around for a limited time. Here’s what you need to do in order to add 93 OVR Maggette to your collection.

How to get Takeover Corey Magette in MyTeam

In order to get the Takeover Corey Magette in MyTeam, players must complete six separate Agendas. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online and offline modes.

Here’s a look at the six Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 39 points with an SF in a game (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

(reward is Shoe Award Pack) Get 19 rebounds with Clippers players in a game (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack) Score 50 points in the pain with Clippers players over multiple games (reward is Basketball Award Pack)

(reward is Basketball Award Pack) Get five Triple Threat or Triple Threat Online games using three Warriors players (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack) Win three games using 10 Clippers players (reward is Current Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Current Trophy Case Pack) Get six steals in a game (reward is five MyTeam Tokens)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges and Domination. This will allow you to rack up stats, without having to deal with the “sweats” in online play.

This challenge does mainly require Clippers players, so players like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the new 95 OVR Moments Ivica Zubac should all come in handy.

Upon completing the six challenges, players will then receive the 93 OVR Takeover Corey Magette. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on December 6.