NBA 2K23: How to Takeover Nate Archibald in MyTeam

NBA 2K23 introduced a new concept called Takeover, which gives players an opportunity to add new players to their clubs each week via in-game Agenda challenges. To kick off November, 2K dropped in “Tiny” Nate Archibald as the first Takeover player of the month. While he’s not going to be the best point guard you can earn in 2K given his small stature, his challenges aren’t too tough. Let’s take a look at how to get him into your squad.

All Nate Archibald Agenda challenges

As mentioned, most of Archibald’s challenges are relatively simple, requiring you to play with players from specific teams to run up stats. You can complete these challenges in any mode, giving you total freedom over the route you take to finish. That said, we’d recommend finding an offline mode that lets you play on Semi-Pro if you want to finish them quickly. Regardless, here are the six Agendas you’ll need to complete:

Career High PTS – Score 55 points with a PG in a game (reward is five Tokens)

– Score 55 points with a PG in a game (reward is five Tokens) Career High AST – Get 21 assists with a Kings player in a game (reward is Playmaker Award Pack)

– Get 21 assists with a Kings player in a game (reward is Playmaker Award Pack) Fast Break PTS – Score 100 fast break points over multiple games (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

– Score 100 fast break points over multiple games (reward is Shoe Award Pack) Celtics High PTS – Score 29 points and get 17 assists with a Celtics PG player in a game (reward is a Basketball Award Pack)

– Score 29 points and get 17 assists with a Celtics PG player in a game (reward is a Basketball Award Pack) Nets High PTS – Score 34 points and get 8 assists with a Nets player in a game (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack)

– Score 34 points and get 8 assists with a Nets player in a game (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack) Kings Win – Win 7 games using 10 Kings players (reward is 750 MT)

Once you complete all six challenges, you’ll earn the 93 OVR Nate Archibald. In addition to playing easier CPU competition, note that you can double up on some of these objectives. For instance, if you have a decent Celtics PG (S1 Dee Brown, for example) you can do both the Career High PTS and Celtics High PTS at the same time. Plan your team well, and you could technically have everything besides the seven wins done in a single game. That’ll free you up to get back to collecting Centerpieces for your Trophy Case.