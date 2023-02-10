NBA 2K23: How to complete All-Star event and get 98 OVR Russell Westbrook in MyTeam

The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend is set to take place in Utah from February 17 to 19, but NBA 2K23 is starting the party a little bit early. The All-Star event is now live in MyTeam, and it comes with a big reward at the end. Those who complete various challenges throughout the next two weeks can complete a collection and grab a 98 OVR Galaxy Opal of Russell Westbrook as the reward. So, what do you need to do in order to get Russ? Let’s take a look.

How to get 98 OVR Russell Westbrook

Much like with the Lunar New Year and Out of Orbit events, MyTeam players will need to collect 15 separate items in order to get 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Russell Westbrook.

The first 10 are Takeover player items. From February 10 to 23, 2K will be releasing 10 new Takeover cards. Each will be needed for the collection of 98 OVR Westbrook. The first five Takeover cards were released on February 10.

Here’s a look at the players that will be needed for this collection:

96 OVR Spencer Dinwiddie : Win either 30 Triple Threat Offline games or 15 Triple Threat Online games

: Win either 30 Triple Threat Offline games or 15 Triple Threat Online games 96 OVR Andre Drummond : Complete Takeover challenges

: Complete Takeover challenges 96 OVR Joe Harris : Win either 30 Clutch Time Offline games or 15 Clutch Time Online games

: Win either 30 Clutch Time Offline games or 15 Clutch Time Online games 96 OVR Karl Malone : Win either 15 Domination games or eight Unlimited games

: Win either 15 Domination games or eight Unlimited games 96 OVR Quentin Richardson: Win either 10 Triple Threat Co-Op games or accumulate a ten-game win streak

Notice that for this event, there are Takeover cards that can be obtained by winning either online or offline games. Others, like the aforementioned Drummond, can be obtained either through Takeover challenges or via locker codes.

The remaining five are All-Star Event cards. These Event cards can be obtained through Agendas.

How to get Event Cards and Agendas

Much like with the Out of Orbit event, there are skills challenges that can be completed in order to obtain Event cards. Here’s a look at the Skill Challenges:

All-Star Skill Challenge 1 (rewards are 1,000 XP and All-Star event card) – Pro difficulty, Triple Threat game (win to 21)

More Event cards are slated to be released throughout the next two weeks.

There are also a number of Season 4-specific Agendas that can be used toward getting XP. Here’s a look at the ones that feature the Takeover rewards from this event:

Get six assists in a game with Takeover Spencer Dinwiddie three times (reward is 7,500 XP)

(reward is 7,500 XP) Make five 3-pointers in a game with Takeover Joe Harris three times (reward is 7,500 XP)

(reward is 7,500 XP) Get five rebounds in a game with Takeover Karl Malone three times (reward is 7,500 XP)

(reward is 7,500 XP) Score 20 points in a game with Takeover Quentin Richardson three times (reward is 7,500 XP)

The Season 4 agendas mentioned above, along with the Week 1 Event cards, will expire on February 24. Week 2 cards will expire several days after the 24th. New cards will be added through February 23.