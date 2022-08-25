NBA 2K23 MyTeam additions include Triple Threat co-op, Unlimited rank changes

NBA 2K23 is just a few weeks away, and 2K is heating up the promotion by going over the new changes that are coming to MyTeam. The latest Courtside Report is out, and this one is focused entirely on NBA 2K’s signature card-collecting game. The report indicated that NBA 2K23 will include some new twists for MyTeam, with some being welcome changes.

The significant change to MyTeam is the removal of Contracts. In previous NBA 2K games, players have needed to buy Contracts to continue to use players. That is a thing of the past, as this feature has been eliminated for NBA 2K23.

The other key point in the Courtside Report is the player lock. For the first time, NBA 2K23 will allow players to play 3-on-3 Triple Threat Online via co-op. This applies across different variations: Party Mode, Co-Op, and Competitive Online.

The ability to play just one position will not just apply to Triple Threat Online co-op. Player Lock can be used across all game modes in MyTeam, and the 2K notes that this feature will be monitored to ensure that it is balanced.

Unlimited online rankings also get an upgrade. NBA 2K23 will introduce a new way to rank up, a change from the past two years where MyTeam players had to hit a certain record in order to move up. Now, the addition of Season Points means that every game will cause an immediate change. And, MyTeam will feature a new tier, Prestige, that is past the Dark Matter tier, and leaderboards return for Unlimited in 2K23.

The Courtside Report also mentions the return of the $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournaments, Exhibitions that involve players sending their cards out to receive rewards, Trophy Cases that require players to collect 15 Event cards for each NBA franchise, a Clutch Time Single Player mode, and three new Starters. For NBA 2K23, Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler, and Joel Embiid are the three starters.