NBA 2K23 The City and MyPlayer: Season 5 rewards – All levels, items, and more
Rack up awesome rewards as Season 5 of NBA 2K23 heats up the City.
As the NBA moves past the All-Star break, we enter Season 5 of NBA 2K23. As with every new season, there is a gaggle of brand-new cosmetic items and bonuses to earn while playing in The City on newer consoles or the G.O.A.T Boat on older systems. We will break down every reward you can earn yourself over the next six weeks.
All NBA 2K23 The City: Season 5 rewards
You’ll get a nice Tee Shirt the second you log in, but the Pocket Bike is the real reward. It might not be as cool as the drones from Season 4, but this pass is well worth working your way through. Here’s the full list.
|Level
|Rewards
|1
|Season 5 Tee Shirt
|2
|Season 5 Ball
|3
|Season 5 Ball Trail
|4
|New Shot meter
|5
|Geometric Player indicator
|6
|MyTEAM Globe Prize Ball
|7
|4 NBA Team Green Releases
|8
|Season 5 Emote Pack #1
|9
|30 Minute Double XP Coin
|10
|Season 5 Hawaiian Shirt
|11
|Darius Garland Banner & NBA 2K19 Banner
|12
|Sword Player Indicator
|13
|Season 5 Emote Pack #2
|14
|Boosted Arm Sleeve
|15
|30 Minute Double XP Coin
|16
|Kyrie Irving & Damian Lillard Banners
|17
|MyTEAM Sharpshooter Pack
|18
|1 Hour Double XP Coin
|19
|Season 5 Emote Pack #3
|20
|Season 5 Cargo Shorts
|21
|Season 5 Hairstyle
|22
|John Stockton & Kawhi Lenard Banners
|23
|MyTEAM: Flight School Pack
|24
|Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 Interior Defense)
|25
|Dash2K Speed Boosting Shoes
|26
|1 Hour Double XP Coin
|27
|Season 5 Emote Pack #4
|28
|Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 Ball Handling)
|29
|Kobe/Shaq & Brandon Ingram Banners
|30
|Animating Racing Suit
|31
|Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
|32
|Jimmy Butler & Amar’e Stoudemire Banners
|33
|Season 5 Emote Pack #5
|34
|MyTEAM: Diamond Glitched Tyler Herro
|35
|Nike Ja Morant 1 Shoe
|36
|2 Hour Double XP Coin
|37
|Racing Helmet
|38
|Season 5 Suit
|39
|Extra Badge Point
|40
|Turbo Powered Pocket Bike
Remember that Double XP coins will expire at the end of this season, so make sure you use them up. You have until April 7 to claim these rewards. Don’t forget that MyTEAM has an entire reward track as well.