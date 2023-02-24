NBA 2K23 The City and MyPlayer: Season 5 rewards – All levels, items, and more

As the NBA moves past the All-Star break, we enter Season 5 of NBA 2K23. As with every new season, there is a gaggle of brand-new cosmetic items and bonuses to earn while playing in The City on newer consoles or the G.O.A.T Boat on older systems. We will break down every reward you can earn yourself over the next six weeks.

All NBA 2K23 The City: Season 5 rewards

You’ll get a nice Tee Shirt the second you log in, but the Pocket Bike is the real reward. It might not be as cool as the drones from Season 4, but this pass is well worth working your way through. Here’s the full list.

Level Rewards 1 Season 5 Tee Shirt 2 Season 5 Ball 3 Season 5 Ball Trail 4 New Shot meter 5 Geometric Player indicator 6 MyTEAM Globe Prize Ball 7 4 NBA Team Green Releases 8 Season 5 Emote Pack #1 9 30 Minute Double XP Coin 10 Season 5 Hawaiian Shirt 11 Darius Garland Banner & NBA 2K19 Banner 12 Sword Player Indicator 13 Season 5 Emote Pack #2 14 Boosted Arm Sleeve 15 30 Minute Double XP Coin 16 Kyrie Irving & Damian Lillard Banners 17 MyTEAM Sharpshooter Pack 18 1 Hour Double XP Coin 19 Season 5 Emote Pack #3 20 Season 5 Cargo Shorts 21 Season 5 Hairstyle 22 John Stockton & Kawhi Lenard Banners 23 MyTEAM: Flight School Pack 24 Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 Interior Defense) 25 Dash2K Speed Boosting Shoes 26 1 Hour Double XP Coin 27 Season 5 Emote Pack #4 28 Boosted Arm Sleeve (+1 Ball Handling) 29 Kobe/Shaq & Brandon Ingram Banners 30 Animating Racing Suit 31 Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 32 Jimmy Butler & Amar’e Stoudemire Banners 33 Season 5 Emote Pack #5 34 MyTEAM: Diamond Glitched Tyler Herro 35 Nike Ja Morant 1 Shoe 36 2 Hour Double XP Coin 37 Racing Helmet 38 Season 5 Suit 39 Extra Badge Point 40 Turbo Powered Pocket Bike

Remember that Double XP coins will expire at the end of this season, so make sure you use them up. You have until April 7 to claim these rewards. Don’t forget that MyTEAM has an entire reward track as well.