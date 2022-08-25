NBA 2K23: Which MyTeam Starter should you pick?

NBA 2K23 is bringing back MyTeam Starters. These players are given to you when you first load into the mode, but you can only choose one of the three. While none of these players will be on your team for very long, it’s still an important choice in the early days of MyTeam. Sure, you can go and earn all three eventually, but you’ll want to make the correct choice at the start to give yourself a leg up on the competition. Let’s take a look at each player and talk about who we think is the best choice.

Related: NBA 2K23 MyTeam additions include Triple Threat co-op, Unlimited rank changes

All NBA 2K23 MyTeam Starters

As mentioned above, there are only three choices this year, listed below:

Ja Morant

Joel Embiid

Jimmy Butler

Because we’re making this guide before the game is out, we can’t give you each player’s exact stats. However, we can use past years’ games to make an educated guess about how all three will play. In general, smaller players tend to have a tough time performing in MyTeam. Fortunately, that’s less pronounced earlier in the season, so Ja Morant can definitely still be useable in the first months of NBA 2K23’s life cycle. Most of his cards are also pretty speedy, making him a good option for grinding Triple Threat Offline.

Joel Embiid is an intriguing option because he’s a big body that can shoot. If you’re looking for someone that can stretch other teams at the center position and hit some corner threes, he’s going to be someone to keep an eye on. Jimmy Butler, on the other hand, will probably be a defensive lock that you can use to shut down the other team’s best perimeter player.

Which NBA 2K23 MyTeam Starter should you choose?

In our opinion, Embiid is going to be the best option. He fills so many holes early in MyTeam. Plus, looking through the rewards 2K has shown thus far, the other players are probably going to be replaced much sooner. That doesn’t mean Butler and Morant aren’t going to be solid options; we just think Embiid has the potential for slightly more longevity. We will update this guide once the game is live in case something changes.