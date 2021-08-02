New weapons and price changes in Arenas Shop Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence
The Prowler and Rampage arrive with some other prices changes.
When it comes to Apex Legends, balancing weapons in Battle Royale is all about buffs, nerfs, changes, and loot rotations. However, when it comes to Arenas, things are a little bit different. One of the biggest ways to get things balanced in Arenas is through the pricing of the weapons in the store. The first-ever major set of price changes came with the Genesis Collection Event, and Season 10 has brought set number two. Let’s take a look at all of the price changes and new weapons in the Arenas Shop for Season 10: Emergence.
New Weapons
The Prowler is new to the Arenas Shop due to it coming out of the Care Package, and the Rampage is an entirely new weapon. The Spitfire and Alternator have been removed from the shop due to them entering the Care Package.
Prowler SMG
- Base Price: 450
- Level 1 Upgrade: 200
- Level 2 Upgrade: 300
- Level 3 Upgrade: 400
Rampage LMG
- Base Price: 500
- Level 1 Upgrade: 200
- Level 2 Upgrade: 300
- Level 3 Upgrade: 350
Price Changes
Here are all weapon and weapon upgrade price increases and decreases.
L-STAR
- [Increase ↑] Level 1 Upgrade: 100 -> 150
- [Increase ↑] Level 2 Upgrade: 200 -> 250
- [Increase ↑] Level 3 Upgrade: 300 -> 350
30-30 Repeater
- [Decrease ↓] Level 1 Upgrade: 200 -> 150
Bocek Bow
- [Decrease ↓] Base Price: 600 -> 500
Charge Rifle
- [Decrease ↓] Base Price: 700 -> 600
- [Decrease ↓] Level 1 Upgrade: 250 -> 200
- [Decrease ↓] Level 2 Upgrade: 300 -> 200
- [Increase ↑] Level 3 Upgrade: 400 -> 450
EVA-8
- [Increase ↑] Base Price: 300 -> 350
Mastiff
- [Decrease ↓] Base Price: 400 -> 350
Peacekeeper
- [Decrease ↓] Base Price: 500 -> 350
Note: While not a weapon change, Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster now costs 100 materials instead of 75, in addition to the weapon price changes.