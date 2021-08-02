New weapons and price changes in Arenas Shop Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence

When it comes to Apex Legends, balancing weapons in Battle Royale is all about buffs, nerfs, changes, and loot rotations. However, when it comes to Arenas, things are a little bit different. One of the biggest ways to get things balanced in Arenas is through the pricing of the weapons in the store. The first-ever major set of price changes came with the Genesis Collection Event, and Season 10 has brought set number two. Let’s take a look at all of the price changes and new weapons in the Arenas Shop for Season 10: Emergence.

New Weapons

The Prowler is new to the Arenas Shop due to it coming out of the Care Package, and the Rampage is an entirely new weapon. The Spitfire and Alternator have been removed from the shop due to them entering the Care Package.

Prowler SMG

Base Price: 450

Level 1 Upgrade: 200

Level 2 Upgrade: 300

Level 3 Upgrade: 400

Rampage LMG

Base Price: 500

Level 1 Upgrade: 200

Level 2 Upgrade: 300

Level 3 Upgrade: 350

Price Changes

Here are all weapon and weapon upgrade price increases and decreases.

L-STAR

[Increase ↑] Level 1 Upgrade: 100 -> 150

[Increase ↑] Level 2 Upgrade: 200 -> 250

[Increase ↑] Level 3 Upgrade: 300 -> 350

30-30 Repeater

[Decrease ↓] Level 1 Upgrade: 200 -> 150

Bocek Bow

[Decrease ↓] Base Price: 600 -> 500

Charge Rifle

[Decrease ↓] Base Price: 700 -> 600

[Decrease ↓] Level 1 Upgrade: 250 -> 200

[Decrease ↓] Level 2 Upgrade: 300 -> 200

[Increase ↑] Level 3 Upgrade: 400 -> 450

EVA-8

[Increase ↑] Base Price: 300 -> 350

Mastiff

[Decrease ↓] Base Price: 400 -> 350

Peacekeeper

[Decrease ↓] Base Price: 500 -> 350

Note: While not a weapon change, Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster now costs 100 materials instead of 75, in addition to the weapon price changes.