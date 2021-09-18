How to get the best cosmetics in New World

Sure, you can explore New World as is with all the drops you’ve acquired, as well as the stuff that you’ve crafted. However, you can also go out and adventure in style. Here’s our guide to help you with the best cosmetics in New World.

New World cosmetics guide – How to obtain cosmetics and which ones are the best

Amazon Games has confirmed that New World will have an in-game store that sells cosmetic items. According to the studio, some outfits will be visually on par with endgame gear. That means you can expect to look snazzy and cool while you’re roaming the wilds of Aeternum. These are mostly just for fluff and aesthetics, so don’t expect distinct advantages while playing.

In any case, you can expect the following types of cosmetics to be available once New World launches on September 28:

Themed apparel – Applied on your armor pieces.

Weapon skins – Applied on your weapons.

Housing decor – Added as fixtures to the home that you purchase.

House pets – Little critters that are in your home. We hope there are lots of cats.

Dye packs – Allow you to recolor your gear (i.e., shaders).

Emotes – Additional means of socializing with other players.

Company crests – Customizing your guild’s insignia.

Image by Amazon Games Studio

Existing pre-launch New World cosmetics

As for what can be considered the best cosmetics in New World, well, we can’t judge the ones that are yet to be added once the game releases. However, there are a select few that were already made available during the beta stages. Because a couple of these cosmetics can no longer be obtained normally, we can consider these as the rarest ones in the game.

For the most part, these cosmetics came from Twitch Drops (we’ll explain more in a while). Examples of these include the Golden Rage armor skin, which could only be obtained during the closed beta. There’s also the Verdant Trapper armor skin (seen above), which fans were able to get by watching New World presentations and streamers during Gamescom 2021. We feel that the Verdant Trapper skin adds to immersion especially if you’re hunting animals or chopping down trees.

Finally, there’s the Vinespun weapon skin (seen below). Streamers who participated in a closed beta event will have access to the Vinespun weapon skin as a Twitch Drop for the first week after New World launches.

Image by Amazon Games Studio

Getting New World’s cosmetics via Twitch Drops

If you don’t want to spend extra cash on cosmetics once New World is out, then you can try to get lucky via Twitch Drops. Simply go to New World’s Twitch Drops page and sign in with your Twitch account. Then, link both your Twitch and Steam accounts, and make sure that Twitch Drops are enabled.

As mentioned, you could get the Vinespun weapon skin as a drop while watching certain Twitch streamers. Also, considering how New World had several pre-launch events, we can expect that there will be more in due course.