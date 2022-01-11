Ocean Fishing Bait Guide for Final Fantasy XIV
Use specific bait to catch all of the Ocean Fish.
Ocean Fishing is a favorite activity for several players in Final Fantasy XIV. Suppose you’re trying to level a character through the Fisher levels. In that case, it’s also a good activity to gain some substantial levels, making it desirable for many or anyone who wants to hook some achievements. But you want to make sure you bring the correct bait with you before you set out to the sea. This guide covers all the bait you need to bring with you for Ocean Fishing in Final Fantasy XIV.
It’s important to note that your ship will visit various zones while on the route, so you’ll want to make sure you speak with the NPC before boarding the fishing boat to see where you’ll be going. It helps to bring all of the bait with you as you progress through the various routes, but you can always purchase more while on the boat. You can potentially take four routes with three locations in them, each with unique fish.
These are all of the bait you want to bring with you or that you can purchase on the boat.
- Krill
- Plump Worm
- Ragworm
- Shrimp Cage Feeder
These are all of the fish you can catch while Ocean Fishing and what routes they appear on, along with the bait you’ll use to catch them.
Bloodbrine Sea
The Cieldalaes
- Anomalocaris Saron: Krill
- Goobbue Ray: Plump Worm
- Hafgufa: Mistbeard’s Cup into Squid Strip
- Jetborne Manta: Plump Worm
- King Cobrafish: Plump Worm
- Lady’s Cameo: Ragworm
- Lavandin Remora: Krill
- Mamahi-mahi: Plump Fish
- Metallic Boxfish: Ragworm
- Mistbreard’s Cup: Krill
- Mythril Boxfish: Ragworm
- Spectral Butterfly: Ragworm
- Titanshell Crab: Krill
- Tortoiseshell Crab: Krill
- Watermoura: Krill
The Northern Strait of Merlthor
- Coccosteus: Plump worm
- Elder Dinichthyrs: Tossed dagger
- Floefish: Ragworm
- Gugrusaurus: Plump worm
- Hammerclaw: Krill
- Megasquid: Plump worm
- Merlthor Lobster: Krill
- Net Crawler: Krill
- Oschon’s Stone: Plump worm
- Prowler: Ragworm
- Shooting Star: Elder Dinichthys into Ragworm
- Spectral Sea Bo: Ragworm
- Tossed Dagger: Ragworm
- Tripod Fish: Krill
- Wild urchin: Ragworm
The Bloodbrine Sea
- Bareface: Sunken Mask into krill
- Beatific Vision: Krill
- Blooded Wrasse: Plump worm
- Bloodfresh Tuna: Plump worm
- Bloodpolish Crab: Ragworm
- Blue Stitcher: Krill
- Dravanian Bream: Krill
- Gory Tuna: Plump worm
- Quartz Hammerhead: Plump worm
- Serrated Clam: Ragworm
- Spectral Eel: Krill
- Star of the Destroyer: Ragworm
- Sunken Mask: Ragworm
- Thaliak Crab: Ragworm
- Ticinepomis: Plump worm
- True Scad: Ragworm
Northern Strait of Merlthor
The Southern Strait of Merlthor
- Aetheric Seadragon: Catch a Hi-aetherlouse and then mooch
- Azeyma’s Sleeve: Krill
- Charlatan Survivor: Krill
- Coral Manta: Ragworm into Hi-aetherlouse, mooch for a Great Grandmarlin, and then mooch
- Ghoul Barracuda: Krill
- Gladius: Ghoul Barracuda and then mooch
- Great Grandmarlin: Hi-aetherlouse and then mooch
- Hi-aertherlouse: Ragworm
- La Noscean Jelly: Ragworm
- Little Leviathan: Krill to catch a Ghost Barracuda, and then mooch into a Gladius, and then mooch
- Marine Bomb: Krill
- Merlthor Butterfly: Ragworm
- Momora Mora: Plump worm
- Shaggy Seadragon: Ragworm
- Shipwreck’s Sail: Plump worm
- Spectral Discus: Krill
- Sunfly: Ragworm
Galadion Bay
- Caskey Oyster: Ragworm
- Cyan Octapus:
- Drunkfish: Krill into Galadion Chovy and then mooch
- Fishmonger: Plump Worm
- Galadion Chovy: Ragworm
- Galadion Goby: Krill
- Ghost Shark: Plump worm
- Heavenskey: Ragworm
- Heavenswimmer: Ragworm
- Jasperhead: Krill
- Leopard Eel: Plump worm
- Merman’s Mane: Krill
- Navigator’s Print: Krill
- Nimble Dancer: Ragworm
- Rosy Bream: Krill
- Spectral Megalodon: Plump worm
- Tarnished Shark: Plump worm
The Northern Strait of Merlthor
- Coccosteus: Plump worm
- Coral Seadragon: Ragworm
- Elder Dinichthys: Catch a Tossed Dagger and then mooch
- Floefish: Ragworm
- Gugrusaurus: Plump worm
- Hammerclaw: Krill
- Megasquid: Plump worm
- Merlthor Lobster: Krill
- Net Crawler: Krill
- Oschon’s Stone: Plump worm
- Prowler: Ragworm
- Shooting Star: Catch a Tossed Dagger, mooch, and then catch a Elder Dinichthys to mooch again
- Spectral Sea Bo: Ragworm
- The Fallen One: Krill
- Tossed Dagger: Ragworm
- Tripod Fish: Krill
- Wild Urchin: Ragworm
Rhotano Sea
Galadion Bay
- Cyan Octopus: Krill
- Drunkfish: Catch a Galadion Chovy and then mooch
- Fishmonger: Plump worm
- Galadion Chovy: Ragworm
- Galadion Goby: Krill
- Ghost Shark: Plump worm
- Heavenskey: Ragworm
- Heavenswimmer: Ragworm
- Jasperhead: Krill
- Leopard Eel: Plump worm
- Merman’s Mane: Krill
- Navigator’s Print: Krill
- Rosy Bream: Krill
- Sothis: Catch a Navigator’s Print and then Mooch, or catch a Heavenskey and then mooch
- Spectral Megalodon: Plump worm
- Tarnished Shark: Plump worm
The Southern Strait of Merlthor
- Azeyma’s Sleeve: Krill
- Charlatan Survivor: Krill
- Ghoul Barracuda: Krill
- Gladius: Catch a Ghoul Barracuda and then mooch
- Great Grandmarlin: Catch a Hi-aetherlouse and then mooch
- Hi-aetherlouse: Ragworm
- La Noscean Jelly: Ragworm
- Little Leviathan: Catch a Ghoul Barracuda to mooch, and then catch a Gladius to mooch again
- Marine Bomb: Krill
- Merlthor Butterfly: Ragworm
- Momora Mora: Plump worm
- Mythril Sovereign: Krill
- Shaggy Seadragon: Ragworm
- Shipwreck’s Sail: Plump worm
- Spectral Discuss: Krill
- Sunfly: Ragworm
Rhotano Sea
- Arronnax: Krill
- Chrome Hammerhead: Plump worm
- Crimson Monkfish: Plump worm
- Dark Nautilus: Krill
- Deep Plaice: Krill
- Deep-sea Eel: Plump worm
- Lampfish: Ragworm
- Ogre Eel: Plump worm
- Prodigal Son: Krill
- Rhotano Sardine: Ragworm
- Rhotano Wahoo: Krill
- Sabaton: Catch a Crimson Monkfish and then mooch
- Silencer: Ragworm
- Spectral Bass: Plump worm
- Stonescale: Catch a Deep-sea Eel and then mooch, or catch a Silencer and then mooch
- True Barramund: Krill
Rothlyt Sound
The Cieldalaes
- Anomalocaris Saron: Krill
- Cieldalaes Geode: Catch a Metallic Boxfish and then mooch
- Hafgufa: Catch a Mistbeard’s Cup and then mooch, or catch a Jetborne Manta and then mooch
- Goobbue Ray: Plump Worm
- Jetborne Manta: Plump Worm
- King Cobrafish: Plump worm
- Lady’s Cameo: Ragworm
- Lavandin Remora: Krill
- Mahmahi-mahi: Plump worm
- Metallic Boxfish: Ragworm
- Mistbeard’s Cup: Krill
- Mythril Boxfish
- Spectral Butterfly: Ragworm
- Titanshell Crab: Krill
- Tortoiseshell Crab: Krill
- Watermoura: Krill
Rhotano Sea
- Arronnax: Krill
- Chrome Hammerhead: Plump worm
- Crimson Monkfish: Plump worm
- Dark Nautilus: Krill
- Deep Plaice: Krill
- Deep-sea Eel: Plump worm
- Executioner: Plump worm
- Lampfish: Ragworm
- Ogre Eel: Plump worm
- Prodigal Son: Krill
- Rhotano Sardine: Ragworm
- Rhotano Wahoo: Krill
- Sabaton: Catch a Lampfish and then mooch
- Silencer: Ragworm
- Spectral Bass: Plump worm
- Sweeper: Plump worm
- True Barramundi: Krill
The Rothlyt Sound
- Crepe Sole: Ragworm
- Crow Puffer: Ragworm
- Ginkgo Fin: Catch a Rothlyt Kelp and then mooch
- Godsbed: Plump worm
- Honeycomb Fish: Ragworm
- Knifejaw: Krill
- Lansquenet: Plump worm
- Levi Elver: Krill
- Living Lantern: Krill
- Nephrite Eel: Krill
- Placodus: Catch a Rothlyt Mussel and the mooch for a Trollfish to then mooch again
- Rothlyt Kelp: Ragworm
- Rothlyt Mussel: Ragworm
- Smooth Jaguar: Plump worm
- Spectresaur: Plump worm
- Thavnairian Shark: Krill
- Trollfish: Catch a Rothlyt Mussel and then mooch