Ocean Fishing Bait Guide for Final Fantasy XIV

Ocean Fishing is a favorite activity for several players in Final Fantasy XIV. Suppose you’re trying to level a character through the Fisher levels. In that case, it’s also a good activity to gain some substantial levels, making it desirable for many or anyone who wants to hook some achievements. But you want to make sure you bring the correct bait with you before you set out to the sea. This guide covers all the bait you need to bring with you for Ocean Fishing in Final Fantasy XIV.

It’s important to note that your ship will visit various zones while on the route, so you’ll want to make sure you speak with the NPC before boarding the fishing boat to see where you’ll be going. It helps to bring all of the bait with you as you progress through the various routes, but you can always purchase more while on the boat. You can potentially take four routes with three locations in them, each with unique fish.

These are all of the bait you want to bring with you or that you can purchase on the boat.

Krill

Plump Worm

Ragworm

Shrimp Cage Feeder

These are all of the fish you can catch while Ocean Fishing and what routes they appear on, along with the bait you’ll use to catch them.

Bloodbrine Sea

The Cieldalaes

Anomalocaris Saron: Krill

Goobbue Ray: Plump Worm

Hafgufa: Mistbeard’s Cup into Squid Strip

Jetborne Manta: Plump Worm

King Cobrafish: Plump Worm

Lady’s Cameo: Ragworm

Lavandin Remora: Krill

Mamahi-mahi: Plump Fish

Metallic Boxfish: Ragworm

Mistbreard’s Cup: Krill

Mythril Boxfish: Ragworm

Spectral Butterfly: Ragworm

Titanshell Crab: Krill

Tortoiseshell Crab: Krill

Watermoura: Krill

The Northern Strait of Merlthor

Coccosteus: Plump worm

Elder Dinichthyrs: Tossed dagger

Floefish: Ragworm

Gugrusaurus: Plump worm

Hammerclaw: Krill

Megasquid: Plump worm

Merlthor Lobster: Krill

Net Crawler: Krill

Oschon’s Stone: Plump worm

Prowler: Ragworm

Shooting Star: Elder Dinichthys into Ragworm

Spectral Sea Bo: Ragworm

Tossed Dagger: Ragworm

Tripod Fish: Krill

Wild urchin: Ragworm

The Bloodbrine Sea

Bareface: Sunken Mask into krill

Beatific Vision: Krill

Blooded Wrasse: Plump worm

Bloodfresh Tuna: Plump worm

Bloodpolish Crab: Ragworm

Blue Stitcher: Krill

Dravanian Bream: Krill

Gory Tuna: Plump worm

Quartz Hammerhead: Plump worm

Serrated Clam: Ragworm

Spectral Eel: Krill

Star of the Destroyer: Ragworm

Sunken Mask: Ragworm

Thaliak Crab: Ragworm

Ticinepomis: Plump worm

True Scad: Ragworm

Northern Strait of Merlthor

The Southern Strait of Merlthor

Aetheric Seadragon: Catch a Hi-aetherlouse and then mooch

Azeyma’s Sleeve: Krill

Charlatan Survivor: Krill

Coral Manta: Ragworm into Hi-aetherlouse, mooch for a Great Grandmarlin, and then mooch

Ghoul Barracuda: Krill

Gladius: Ghoul Barracuda and then mooch

Great Grandmarlin: Hi-aetherlouse and then mooch

Hi-aertherlouse: Ragworm

La Noscean Jelly: Ragworm

Little Leviathan: Krill to catch a Ghost Barracuda, and then mooch into a Gladius, and then mooch

Marine Bomb: Krill

Merlthor Butterfly: Ragworm

Momora Mora: Plump worm

Shaggy Seadragon: Ragworm

Shipwreck’s Sail: Plump worm

Spectral Discus: Krill

Sunfly: Ragworm

Galadion Bay

Caskey Oyster: Ragworm

Cyan Octapus:

Drunkfish: Krill into Galadion Chovy and then mooch

Fishmonger: Plump Worm

Galadion Chovy: Ragworm

Galadion Goby: Krill

Ghost Shark: Plump worm

Heavenskey: Ragworm

Heavenswimmer: Ragworm

Jasperhead: Krill

Leopard Eel: Plump worm

Merman’s Mane: Krill

Navigator’s Print: Krill

Nimble Dancer: Ragworm

Rosy Bream: Krill

Spectral Megalodon: Plump worm

Tarnished Shark: Plump worm

The Northern Strait of Merlthor

Coccosteus: Plump worm

Coral Seadragon: Ragworm

Elder Dinichthys: Catch a Tossed Dagger and then mooch

Floefish: Ragworm

Gugrusaurus: Plump worm

Hammerclaw: Krill

Megasquid: Plump worm

Merlthor Lobster: Krill

Net Crawler: Krill

Oschon’s Stone: Plump worm

Prowler: Ragworm

Shooting Star: Catch a Tossed Dagger, mooch, and then catch a Elder Dinichthys to mooch again

Spectral Sea Bo: Ragworm

The Fallen One: Krill

Tossed Dagger: Ragworm

Tripod Fish: Krill

Wild Urchin: Ragworm

Rhotano Sea

Galadion Bay

Cyan Octopus: Krill

Drunkfish: Catch a Galadion Chovy and then mooch

Fishmonger: Plump worm

Galadion Chovy: Ragworm

Galadion Goby: Krill

Ghost Shark: Plump worm

Heavenskey: Ragworm

Heavenswimmer: Ragworm

Jasperhead: Krill

Leopard Eel: Plump worm

Merman’s Mane: Krill

Navigator’s Print: Krill

Rosy Bream: Krill

Sothis: Catch a Navigator’s Print and then Mooch, or catch a Heavenskey and then mooch

Spectral Megalodon: Plump worm

Tarnished Shark: Plump worm

The Southern Strait of Merlthor

Azeyma’s Sleeve: Krill

Charlatan Survivor: Krill

Ghoul Barracuda: Krill

Gladius: Catch a Ghoul Barracuda and then mooch

Great Grandmarlin: Catch a Hi-aetherlouse and then mooch

Hi-aetherlouse: Ragworm

La Noscean Jelly: Ragworm

Little Leviathan: Catch a Ghoul Barracuda to mooch, and then catch a Gladius to mooch again

Marine Bomb: Krill

Merlthor Butterfly: Ragworm

Momora Mora: Plump worm

Mythril Sovereign: Krill

Shaggy Seadragon: Ragworm

Shipwreck’s Sail: Plump worm

Spectral Discuss: Krill

Sunfly: Ragworm

Rhotano Sea

Arronnax: Krill

Chrome Hammerhead: Plump worm

Crimson Monkfish: Plump worm

Dark Nautilus: Krill

Deep Plaice: Krill

Deep-sea Eel: Plump worm

Lampfish: Ragworm

Ogre Eel: Plump worm

Prodigal Son: Krill

Rhotano Sardine: Ragworm

Rhotano Wahoo: Krill

Sabaton: Catch a Crimson Monkfish and then mooch

Silencer: Ragworm

Spectral Bass: Plump worm

Stonescale: Catch a Deep-sea Eel and then mooch, or catch a Silencer and then mooch

True Barramund: Krill

Rothlyt Sound

The Cieldalaes

Anomalocaris Saron: Krill

Cieldalaes Geode: Catch a Metallic Boxfish and then mooch

Hafgufa: Catch a Mistbeard’s Cup and then mooch, or catch a Jetborne Manta and then mooch

Goobbue Ray: Plump Worm

Jetborne Manta: Plump Worm

King Cobrafish: Plump worm

Lady’s Cameo: Ragworm

Lavandin Remora: Krill

Mahmahi-mahi: Plump worm

Metallic Boxfish: Ragworm

Mistbeard’s Cup: Krill

Mythril Boxfish

Spectral Butterfly: Ragworm

Titanshell Crab: Krill

Tortoiseshell Crab: Krill

Watermoura: Krill

Rhotano Sea

Arronnax: Krill

Chrome Hammerhead: Plump worm

Crimson Monkfish: Plump worm

Dark Nautilus: Krill

Deep Plaice: Krill

Deep-sea Eel: Plump worm

Executioner: Plump worm

Lampfish: Ragworm

Ogre Eel: Plump worm

Prodigal Son: Krill

Rhotano Sardine: Ragworm

Rhotano Wahoo: Krill

Sabaton: Catch a Lampfish and then mooch

Silencer: Ragworm

Spectral Bass: Plump worm

Sweeper: Plump worm

True Barramundi: Krill

The Rothlyt Sound