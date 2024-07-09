Once Human Twitch Drop Items And How To Get Them

Twitch Drops has become a go-to way for new games, mostly the ones that feature online multiplayer, to promote their games on launch. The said drops usually contain unique cosmetics that the players can equip in the game and they usually stop existing after the drop period ends. Similar Twitch Drop items have been revealed for Once Human. I’ll be going through how to get them and sharing my thoughts on whether they’re worth investing eight hours on Twitch or not.

Items/Loot Featured in Once Human Twitch Drops

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

Here are the Twitch Drops that will go live on the release of Once Human.

Thumbs Up Weapon Charm (One hour watch time): This is a pretty basic weapon charm that doesn’t look all that exciting. You’ll be able to, you’ve guessed it, hang it to a weapon of your choice and showcase it to your squad and other players in PvP encounters. Maybe you’ll feel the need to show a thumbs up to players or monsters who you just taken down.

Autumn Splendor Shoes (Two hour watch time): These are actually nice-looking timbs that will match the whole Autumn Splendor outfit you'll acquire in the Twitch Drops. Since the game heavily features rough terrain and wooded areas, players rocking these shoes make sense to some degree.

Mayfly Cap (Four hour watch time): A roughed-up cap with hints of purple doesn't look that enticing. It reminds me of the generic PUBG caps you got at the beginning which most players just ended up keeping back in the inventory.

Autumn Splendor Bottoms (Six hour watch time): The Autumn Splendor Bottoms actually look great. These are some of the items that will look great once you rock it with the whole set. The dark brown color with a lighter shade stripe across the legs does give a unique look to your characters.

Autumn Splendor Tops (Eight hour watch time): This is our favorite drop among all these items that they conveniently placed at the final tier of the Twitch Drop items for Once Human. The color and style of the jacket pair well with the boots and bottoms. However, you'll need some serious dedication to complete eight hours of watch time to get your hands on this.

Our Thoughts on Once Human Twitch Drops

So these are all the Twitch Drop items you’ll receive after watching affiliate Once Human Twitch streamers. To get Once Human Twitch Drops, you can visit the official Twitch page for Once Human and watch any streamer that advertises having Twitch Drops active.

Judging by all the items, these drops are mediocre at best with only the Autumn Splendor set looking great in comparison. Hopefully, you’ll secure even better cosmetic items in-game, but if you’re a collector, these items might be your number one priority.

You can drop into Once Human Discord to see what the community has to say about the game, especially these Twitch Drop items.

