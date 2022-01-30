Orb of Conflict guide – How to maximize Eldritch Implicits in Path of Exile

Path of Exile: Siege of the Atlas introduces plenty of new mechanics to the game, many of which give players more control over how they play. One such mechanic is the Eldritch Implicit system, which takes advantage of several different types of currency new to the expansion: Eldritch Ember, Eldritch Ichor, and Orbs of Conflict. If you’d like a refresher on how to apply these powerful modifiers to your gear, check our guide on how to use Eldritch Ember and Eldritch Ichor.

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Orbs of Conflict, which are dropped by The Maven and her encounters, can be used to change the tiers of the Eldritch Implicit modifiers on an item, but each use is a tradeoff. Whenever a modifier’s tier is raised by an orb, the other modifier is lowered, with Lesser (the lowest tier) modifiers being removed entirely if lowered.

The best possible outcome for Eldritch Implicits on any item is to have one at tier 6 (the maximum) and the other at tier 4 (the highest tier that can be gained with Eldritch Embers and Ichors). The way to accomplish this is by first applying tier 4 modifiers until you get two that you want. Then, use Orbs of Conflict to raise one of these to tier 6. Finally, replace the lower tier modifier with a brand new tier 4 modifier.

