Overwatch 2 DPS tier list – best Damage characters in OW2

One beauty of Overwatch 2 is the ability to swap between heroes on the fly to find the best team composition that brings out the best in your team while also taking down the opposition’s plans. The DPS class can completely change up the fortunes of a game by carrying a team and decimating enemies. Here is our complete tier list on damage heroes in Overwatch 2.

The best DPS character in Overwatch 2

S-Rank

Ashe, Cassidy, Sojourn, Soldier: 76, Widowmaker

Overwatch 2 hit-scans are incredibly strong in the DPS class right now. All of these characters are lethal, especially when Mercy damage boosts them. The absolute best damage choices are Sojourn and Widowmaker, who have the movement and damage output to shutdown a lot of teams if they are not focused on.

A-Rank

Junkrat, Tracer

Junkrat had his mine nerfed a little bit which drops him from the top of the pyramid, but he still puts out so much easy damage that he is a strong Damage choice. Tracer is the best DPS flanker in the game and one of the best choices for getting up on the strong hit-scans right now.

B-Rank

Genji, Hanzo, Mei, Reaper

This group of Damage characters can have their uses, but if they are being countered, you should instantly switch to a different hero on this tier list. Genji and Reaper can carve up the backline of unaware or low-skilled enemies and Hanzo and Mei are just okay picks for the moment.

C-Rank

Bastion, Echo, Pharah, Sombra, Symmetra, Torbjorn

This group is your take-it-or-leave-it heroes. They are decent in certain situations but also have their downfalls by either being easy to counter or challenging to get a lot of value out of. Echo and Pharah will struggle with the strength of hit-scans right now, and the other choices are some of the easiest Damage characters to counter. You might want to avoid these lower tier list heroes for now.