Overwatch 2 PC requirements: minimum and recommended specs

Like other first-person shooters, Overwatch 2 is a game that some people prefer to play on a PC. Unlike a console, however, you need to make sure you have the proper hardware at hand to run the game. Luckily, Overwatch 2 is not as intensive of a AAA title as, say, Call of Duty or Battlefield. You really do not need to have the latest graphics card to run it. With that in mind, here are the minimum and recommended specifications to run Overwatch 2 on a PC.

Minimum and recommended PC specifications for Overwatch 2

If you played in the Overwatch 2 beta and your PC seemed to run things fine, you are good to go because the recommended specs have remained the same up to the game’s launch.

Minimum PC specs for Overwatch 2

Operating System – Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor – Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

Video – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series

Memory – 6 GB RAM

Storage – 50 GB available hard drive space

Internet – Broadband internet connection

Media – None for the recommended digital installation

Resolution – 1024 x 768 minimum display resolution

Recommended PC specs for Overwatch 2

Operating System – Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor – Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5

Video – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

Memory – 8 GB RAM

If you previously played the first Overwatch, the jump to Overwatch 2 is not much more intensive. The game runs on the same client, so it takes over that previous installation and works as an update for the game rather than its own thing. If you can properly play the first game, the second one should be just as easy to run.