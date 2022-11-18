Overwatch 2 Season 1 midseason update patch notes – Hero buffs, nerfs, and changes

Overwatch 2 receives consistent updates to its player roster in terms of buffs and nerfs. With new heroes being added every other season, as well as the many other constantly moving pieces of the game, Blizzard likes to adjust heroes to make sure they are not too powerful but also can maintain a decent level of win rate and playtime. Here are the full patch notes for the midseason changes to heroes in Overwatch 2 Season 1.

Overwatch 2 Season 1 midseason patch notes

Hero changes

D.Va Main fire spread increased to 3.75 from 3.5 Boosters’ impact damage reduced to 15 from 25

Genji Starting ammo reduced to 24 from 30 Shuriken damage reduced to 27 from 29

Kiriko Swift Step leaves Kiriko invulnerable for only .25 seconds instead of .4

Sombra Can no longer hack enemies that she has already hacked until the effect ends Hacked enemies will get their abilities back in 1.5 seconds rather than 1.75 Hacked enemies’ damage taken from Sombra reduced to 25% from 40%

Zarya Barriers last 2 seconds rather than 2.5 Barrier cooldown extended to 11 seconds from 10



Hero bug fixes

Brigitte Brig’s shield will no longer become invulnerable

Cassidy Cassidy now drops the flag when using Combat Roll in the Capture the Flag game mode

Genji Fixed an issue with the Genji Mythic Skin’s hit volumes

Junker Queen Using Commanding Shout and Rampage now drops the flag in the Capture the Flag game mode

Kiriko Kiriko can no longer escape map boundaries using Swift Step

Mei Mei is back in the game Fixed several issues with Mei’s Ice Wall that allowed players and projectiles to occasionally pass through it or slip off it

Mercy Made a change to the sound of Mercy’s first-person glide to address frequencies that some players found uncomfortable

Sojourn Sojourn can no longer pick up the flag in Capture the Flag when using Power Slide

Wrecking Ball Adaptive Shield will no longer make you lose health



General changes