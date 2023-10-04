Overwatch 2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness – Start Date, Content, & Diablo Crossover

With Halloween on the horizon, Overwatch 2 has decided to lean into the spooky vibes with its upcoming season, Rise of Darkness. The forthcoming season will see the return of Halloween-themed modes, reworks to some heroes, a new map, and a new battle pass and rewards for players.

To ensure you are up to date and ready for the new season, we’ve put together this guide with details on the next season of Overwatch 2, including the start date and details on the new content coming in this spooky season.

Related: Overwatch 2: The 10 Best Professional Players

What is the Start Date of Overwatch 2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness?

Overwatch 2’s next season, Rise of Darkness, is set to begin on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, and will be available on all the game’s platforms. This season will likely have a similar run time to other seasons of around three months.

What to Expect in Overwatch 2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness

Image via Blizzard

There are several big additions coming in this season of Overwatch 2, which we have listed below with details on what players can expect along with the usual offerings in a season, such as the battle pass and new cosmetics and rewards, with this season’s Mythic skin being Onryō Hanzo.

Diablo Crossover

The Diablo 4 crossover will see a new co-op mode be added to the game called Trials of Sanctuary. This mode will see players take control of Overwatch Heroes in Diablo-inspired cosmetics and battle enemies themed after some of Diablo’s biggest villains and enemies, including the Butcher and Lilith. There will also be power-ups to collect in the mode to make you more powerful, and the skins will be available to purchase or included in the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle.

Halloween Events Return

Image via Blizzard

The season will also see the return of the Halloween events Junkenstein’s Revenge and Wrath of the Bride, both with new rewards and challenges to complete while it runs from October 10 to November 1. As a nice bonus, you will also be able to earn credits during the event you can spend to unlock some of the new heroes in the game, like Kiriko and Lifeweaver, but this will only be available until October 17.

New Map: Samoa

Image via Blizzard

On top of these new events, this season will see a new map joining the roster called Samoa. This new control map features tropical beaches and villages, and will be available right away when the season begins, and will appear in competitive playlists later on in the season.

Sombra and Roadhog Reworks

A notable change coming this season is Sombra, who will be getting some changes to their toolkit, namely, Stealth will now be a passive ability and happen when out of combat, and is being replaced by an ability called Virus, which will deal damage over time, with a faster rate of damage to hacked enemies. Translocator is also getting a tweak and will reduce Stealth cooldown after teleporting.

Image via Blizzard

Midway through the season, Roadhog will also be getting changes to their abilities, though currently, there are no details on what this will be or how it will look.

Route 66 Rework

As well as a new map, Route 66, one of the original maps from Overwatch, will be getting some reworks to help attackers during the initial spawn and early moments of matches, as well as changes across the map to offer more options for both attackers and defenders to take advantage of during a round.

Battle Pass and New Rewards

Of course, with every season, you can expect a ton of new rewards in the battle pass, which will take a more spooky theme this time around, with skins like Azmondan Wrecking Ball, Victorian Doll Echo, and Diesel Barron Ramattra, as well as Hanzo’s Mythic skin. There will also be plenty of emotes and other rewards to earn.