Pale Flame Artifact Set in Genshin Impact – how to get it, stats, and more
One for the heavy hitters.
The Pale Flame Artifact Set will be added to Genshin Impact in update 1.5. This Artifact Set will be a great option for physical damage dealers, offering a straight buff to physical damage and an attack increase at four pieces.
This will make it a great option for characters like Razor, who is a heavy physical damage dealer who can also spam his element skill during fights.
How to get the Pale Flame Artifact Set
At the moment, this information has not been revealed, but we will update this article as soon as we know how to obtain the set. It is currently believed that this will be farmed from a new Domain that will be located near Sal Terrae in Liyue.
Set Bonuses
- 2 Pieces – Physical Damage + 25%
- 4 Pieces – When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, ATK is increased by 9% for 7 seconds.
All Pieces
- Flower of Life (Stainless Bloom)
- Plume of Death (Wise Doctor’s Pinion)
- Sands of Eon (Moment of Cessation)
- Goblet of Enotherm (Surpassing Cup)
- Circlet of Logos (Mocking Mask)
|Piece
|Possible Stat Bonus
|Flower of Life
|HP
|Plume of Death
|ATK
|Sands of Eon
|HP
ATK
DEF
Energy Recharge
Elemental Mastery
|Goblet of Enotherm
|HP
ATK
DEF
Physical DMG Bonus
Elemental DMG Bonus
Elemental Mastery
|Circlet of Logos
|HP
ATK
DEF
Healing Bonus
CRIT Rate
CRIT DMG
Elemental Mastery