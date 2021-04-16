Tenacity of the Millelith Artifact Set in Genshin Impact – how to get it, stats, and more

The Tenacity of the Millelith Artifact Set will be added to Genshin Impact in update 1.5. This new set is focused around improving a characters health, and buffing up their shields.

It will also provide a 20% increase to ATK when a character has four pieces equipped, making it an ideal set for tanky bruiser characters.

How to get the Tenacity of the Millelith Artifact Set

At the moment, this information has not been revealed, but we will update this article as soon as we know how to obtain the set. It is currently believed that this will be farmed from a new Domain that will be located near Sal Terrae in Liyue.

Set Bonuses

2 Pieces – HP increased by +20%

4 Pieces – When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20%, and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact is not on the field.

All Pieces

Flower of Life (Flower of Accolades)

Plume of Death (Ceremonial War Plume)

Sands of Eon (Orichalceous Time Dial)

Goblet of Enotherm (Noble’s Pledging Vessel)

Circlet of Logos (General’s Ancient Helm)