Focus is one of the many stats for players to pay attention to in Palia. It’s important because it can help boost the EXP earned from any task, helping characters level up faster and skip the level-grinding process that plagues many other MMOs.

However, getting to grips with how Focus works and managing it effectively is tricky and requires in-depth knowledge of the game’s food. So we put together this guide to help all players understand the best ways to boost Focus and level up their character faster.

How Does Focus Work in Palia?

Focus can increase the amount of EXP a character earns while completing tasks in Palia. At the start of the game, characters have a maximum Focus of 200, which gives them a 20% bonus to EXP. However, this can be upgraded to allow for more Focus and a greater bonus to EXP from doing all sorts of activities, such as gardening and fishing.

Characters need to eat to increase their Focus. When their Focus is on the maximum number of points, they’ll benefit from the biggest EXP boost possible according to their stats. By increasing the Focus cap, players ensure they can make their characters eat more to keep the EXP boost going. By upgrading the EXP boost, players will earn more EXP every time a character eats and gains Focus points.

How to Upgrade Focus in Palia

Players can upgrade their character’s Focus stat by spending Renown at two Shrines in Palia. In this section, we’ve outlined where these Shrines are and how to earn Renown to use with them.

Where to Find the Phoenix Shrine in Palia

The Phoenix Shrine is located in the first region of the game, Phoenix Falls. This is the area players will first spawn into, so it’s easy to find. Players will need to progress through the quests in this area until they get one from Jina called “Phoenix Shrine.” See above for an exact map reference for Phoenix Shrine.

The quest tasks players with exploring the ruins where they originally came from. As they do, they’ll come across the shrine and will be able to interact with it. Players can spend 100 Renown to increase their Focus by 5% with this shrine. This can be done multiple times.

Where to Find the Dragon Shrine in Palia

The Dragon Shrine is located in Maji’s Hollow, the area at the top of the main map in Palia. Players will unlock the shrine by completing the “Dragon’s Shrine” quest. This is unlocked by meeting Chayne and the rest of the villagers near them. See above for an exact map reference for the Dragon Shrine in Palia.

When visiting this shrine, players can spend 100 Renown to increase their Focus cap by 50. This too can be done multiple times, allowing players to expand their Focus pool massively and use food to their advantage when trying to level up.

How to Earn Renown in Palia

Renown is the reward players earn by completing quests in Palia. It’s also possible to earn Renown by completing accomplishments in-game. We’ve found that we completed various accomplishments naturally as we played and worked away in Palia. Completing quests is the best way to earn as much Renown as possible in a short period of time, though.