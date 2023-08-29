Palia Fishing: All Fish Locations, Bait, & Time

Most farming games have fishing nowadays, but even in its current version, Palia offers a bountiful number of fish waiting to be reeled in. Over 80 distinct fish species dance through Palia’s waterways, creating a captivating subaqueous realm. Yet, even for the humble Carp, mastery of the game’s angling mechanics is a must. Don’t be fooled by past fishing exploits – Palia unveils a refreshing twist on the familiar, defying expectations.

How to Fish in Palia

To fish in Palia, find a deep water spot. While bubbly spots yield star-quality fish, any deep water will do. Then, grab your rod and cast your line by holding down the left mouse button. Watch for the circle indicating your bobber’s landing spot.

Here’s the trick: wait for the bobber to bob and sploosh three times, signaling a fish biting. Click at the right moment to hook it. Remember, mistimed clicks won’t cost you bait.

Hold left click to reel and manage the bar below, don’t let it deplete. Keep the bobber within the brackets to prevent escapes.

How to Make Profit with Fishing

Cast your line along the Bahari Coast and Ponds for the fattest purse. This is where you’ll get the most high-cost fish.

When it comes to bait, the Glow Worm is the best. It’ll increase your chances of getting star-quality fish, which fetch 1.5 times their ordinary counterparts.

Every Fish in Palia and How to Catch It

Palia: All Fish Available in Any Body of Water

Appearance Fish Name Bait When to Fish Calico Koi None All Cantankerous Koi None 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM

9:00 PM – 3:00 AM Cloudfish Glow Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Fairy Carp Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 AM

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Giant Goldfish Glow Worm All Kilima Catfish Worm All Mirror Carp Worm All Mottled Gobi Glow Worm All Mudminnow None All Orange Bluegill Worm All Scarlet Koi Glow Worm All Stalking Catfish Glow Worm 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Sushi Glow Worm All

Palia: All Fish Available in Kilima Village Rivers

Appearance Fish Name Bait When to Fish Channel Catfish None All Crucian Carp Glow Worm All Energized Piranha Worm All Flametongue Ray Glow Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Freshwater Eel Worm 6:00 PM – 3:00 AM Golden Salmon Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Indigo Lamprey Glow Worm 6:00 PM – 3:00 AM Kenli’s Carp Glow Worm All Kilima Greyling Glow Worm All Platinum Chad Glow Worm All Rainbow Trout None All Radiant Sunfish Worm All Red-bellied Piranha Worm All Silver Salmon None 6:00 PM – 3:00 AM Spotted Bullhead None All Striped Dace None All Stickleback Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Palia: All Fish Available in Kilima Village Lake

Appearance Fish Name Bait When to Fish Ancient Fish Glow Worm All Alligator Gar Glow Worm All Beluga Sturgeon Glow Worm All Enchanted Pupfish Glow Worm All Gillyfin None All Giant Kilima Stingray Glow Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Largemouth Bass Worm All Midnight Paddlefish Glow Worm 9:00 PM – 3:00 AM Painted Perch Worm All Prism Trout Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Shimmerfin Worm All Smallmouth Bass Worm All Striped Sturgeon Worm 6:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Palia: All Fish Available in Bahari Bay Rivers

Appearance Fish Name Bait When to Fish Bahari Pike Glow Worm All Chub Glow Worm All Cutthroat Trout Worm All Dawnray None 3:00 AM – 6:00 AM Duskray None 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Fathead Minnow Glow Worm All Honey Loach Glow Worm 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM

9:00 PM – 3:00 AM Kilima Redfin Worm All Oily Anchovy Worm All Paddlefish Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Rosy Bitterling None All Sashimi None All Silvery Minnow None All Stormray Glow Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 AM

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Swordfin Eel Glow Worm All Thundering Eel Worm All Willow Lamprey Worm 9:00 PM – 3:00 AM Yellow Perch None All

Palia: All Fish Available in Bahari Bay Coast

Appearance Fish Name Bait When to Fish Bahari Bass None All Bahari Bream Worm All Barracuda None 6:00 PM – 3:00 AM Black Sea Bass Glow Worm All Blue Marlin Worm All Blue Spotted Ray Glow Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM Bluefin Tuna Worm All Cactus Moray Glow Worm 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM

9:00 PM – 3:00 AM Long Nosed Unicorn Fish Glow Worm 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM Ribbontail Ray Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 AM

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Sardine None All Yellowfin Tuna Glow Worm All

