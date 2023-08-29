Palia Fishing: All Fish Locations, Bait, & Time
Here’s every fish you can find in Palia’s lakes, rivers and coasts, plus some tips for the fishing expert.
Most farming games have fishing nowadays, but even in its current version, Palia offers a bountiful number of fish waiting to be reeled in. Over 80 distinct fish species dance through Palia’s waterways, creating a captivating subaqueous realm. Yet, even for the humble Carp, mastery of the game’s angling mechanics is a must. Don’t be fooled by past fishing exploits – Palia unveils a refreshing twist on the familiar, defying expectations.
How to Fish in Palia
To fish in Palia, find a deep water spot. While bubbly spots yield star-quality fish, any deep water will do. Then, grab your rod and cast your line by holding down the left mouse button. Watch for the circle indicating your bobber’s landing spot.
Related: Palia: All Villager Schedules & Locations
Here’s the trick: wait for the bobber to bob and sploosh three times, signaling a fish biting. Click at the right moment to hook it. Remember, mistimed clicks won’t cost you bait.
Hold left click to reel and manage the bar below, don’t let it deplete. Keep the bobber within the brackets to prevent escapes.
How to Make Profit with Fishing
Cast your line along the Bahari Coast and Ponds for the fattest purse. This is where you’ll get the most high-cost fish.
When it comes to bait, the Glow Worm is the best. It’ll increase your chances of getting star-quality fish, which fetch 1.5 times their ordinary counterparts.
Every Fish in Palia and How to Catch It
Palia: All Fish Available in Any Body of Water
|Appearance
|Fish Name
|Bait
|When to Fish
|Calico Koi
|None
|All
|Cantankerous Koi
|None
|6:00 AM – 6:00 PM
9:00 PM – 3:00 AM
|Cloudfish
|Glow Worm
|3:00 AM – 6:00 PM
|Fairy Carp
|Worm
|3:00 AM – 6:00 AM
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Giant Goldfish
|Glow Worm
|All
|Kilima Catfish
|Worm
|All
|Mirror Carp
|Worm
|All
|Mottled Gobi
|Glow Worm
|All
|Mudminnow
|None
|All
|Orange Bluegill
|Worm
|All
|Scarlet Koi
|Glow Worm
|All
|Stalking Catfish
|Glow Worm
|6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Sushi
|Glow Worm
|All
Palia: All Fish Available in Kilima Village Rivers
|Appearance
|Fish Name
|Bait
|When to Fish
|Channel Catfish
|None
|All
|Crucian Carp
|Glow Worm
|All
|Energized Piranha
|Worm
|All
|Flametongue Ray
|Glow Worm
|3:00 AM – 6:00 PM
|Freshwater Eel
|Worm
|6:00 PM – 3:00 AM
|Golden Salmon
|Worm
|3:00 AM – 6:00 PM
|Indigo Lamprey
|Glow Worm
|6:00 PM – 3:00 AM
|Kenli’s Carp
|Glow Worm
|All
|Kilima Greyling
|Glow Worm
|All
|Platinum Chad
|Glow Worm
|All
|Rainbow Trout
|None
|All
|Radiant Sunfish
|Worm
|All
|Red-bellied Piranha
|Worm
|All
|Silver Salmon
|None
|6:00 PM – 3:00 AM
|Spotted Bullhead
|None
|All
|Striped Dace
|None
|All
|Stickleback
|Worm
|3:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Palia: All Fish Available in Kilima Village Lake
|Appearance
|Fish Name
|Bait
|When to Fish
|Ancient Fish
|Glow Worm
|All
|Alligator Gar
|Glow Worm
|All
|Beluga Sturgeon
|Glow Worm
|All
|Enchanted Pupfish
|Glow Worm
|All
|Gillyfin
|None
|All
|Giant Kilima Stingray
|Glow Worm
|3:00 AM – 6:00 PM
|Largemouth Bass
|Worm
|All
|Midnight Paddlefish
|Glow Worm
|9:00 PM – 3:00 AM
|Painted Perch
|Worm
|All
|Prism Trout
|Worm
|3:00 AM – 6:00 PM
|Shimmerfin
|Worm
|All
|Smallmouth Bass
|Worm
|All
|Striped Sturgeon
|Worm
|6:00 PM – 3:00 AM
Palia: All Fish Available in Bahari Bay Rivers
|Appearance
|Fish Name
|Bait
|When to Fish
|Bahari Pike
|Glow Worm
|All
|Chub
|Glow Worm
|All
|Cutthroat Trout
|Worm
|All
|Dawnray
|None
|3:00 AM – 6:00 AM
|Duskray
|None
|6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Fathead Minnow
|Glow Worm
|All
|Honey Loach
|Glow Worm
|6:00 AM – 6:00 PM
9:00 PM – 3:00 AM
|Kilima Redfin
|Worm
|All
|Oily Anchovy
|Worm
|All
|Paddlefish
|Worm
|3:00 AM – 6:00 PM
|Rosy Bitterling
|None
|All
|Sashimi
|None
|All
|Silvery Minnow
|None
|All
|Stormray
|Glow Worm
|3:00 AM – 6:00 AM
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Swordfin Eel
|Glow Worm
|All
|Thundering Eel
|Worm
|All
|Willow Lamprey
|Worm
|9:00 PM – 3:00 AM
|Yellow Perch
|None
|All
Palia: All Fish Available in Bahari Bay Coast
|Appearance
|Fish Name
|Bait
|When to Fish
|Bahari Bass
|None
|All
|Bahari Bream
|Worm
|All
|Barracuda
|None
|6:00 PM – 3:00 AM
|Black Sea Bass
|Glow Worm
|All
|Blue Marlin
|Worm
|All
|Blue Spotted Ray
|Glow Worm
|3:00 AM – 6:00 PM
|Bluefin Tuna
|Worm
|All
|Cactus Moray
|Glow Worm
|6:00 AM – 6:00 PM
9:00 PM – 3:00 AM
|Long Nosed Unicorn Fish
|Glow Worm
|6:00 AM – 6:00 PM
|Ribbontail Ray
|Worm
|3:00 AM – 6:00 AM
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
|Sardine
|None
|All
|Yellowfin Tuna
|Glow Worm
|All
Palia: All Fish Available in the Caves
|Appearance
|Fish Name
|Bait
|Time
|Albino Eel
|Worm
|All
|Bat Ray
|Worm
|All
|Blobfish
|Glow Worm
|All
|Crimson Fangtooth
|Glow Worm
|All
|Eyeless Minnow
|None
|All
|Hypnotic Moray
|Glow Worm
|All
|Mutated Angler
|Worm
|All
|Stonefish
|Glow Worm
|All
|Umbran Carp
|None
|All
|Void Ray
|Glow Worm
|All