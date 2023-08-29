Palia Fishing: All Fish Locations, Bait, & Time

Here’s every fish you can find in Palia’s lakes, rivers and coasts, plus some tips for the fishing expert.

Palia Fish Masterlist

Most farming games have fishing nowadays, but even in its current version, Palia offers a bountiful number of fish waiting to be reeled in. Over 80 distinct fish species dance through Palia’s waterways, creating a captivating subaqueous realm. Yet, even for the humble Carp, mastery of the game’s angling mechanics is a must. Don’t be fooled by past fishing exploits – Palia unveils a refreshing twist on the familiar, defying expectations.

How to Fish in Palia

To fish in Palia, find a deep water spot. While bubbly spots yield star-quality fish, any deep water will do. Then, grab your rod and cast your line by holding down the left mouse button. Watch for the circle indicating your bobber’s landing spot.

Here’s the trick: wait for the bobber to bob and sploosh three times, signaling a fish biting. Click at the right moment to hook it. Remember, mistimed clicks won’t cost you bait.

Hold left click to reel and manage the bar below, don’t let it deplete. Keep the bobber within the brackets to prevent escapes.

How to Make Profit with Fishing

Cast your line along the Bahari Coast and Ponds for the fattest purse. This is where you’ll get the most high-cost fish.

When it comes to bait, the Glow Worm is the best. It’ll increase your chances of getting star-quality fish, which fetch 1.5 times their ordinary counterparts. 

Every Fish in Palia and How to Catch It

Palia: All Fish Available in Any Body of Water

AppearanceFish NameBaitWhen to Fish
Calico Koi None All 
Cantankerous Koi None 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM 
9:00 PM – 3:00 AM 
Cloudfish Glow Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM 
Fairy Carp Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 AM 
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM 
Giant Goldfish Glow Worm All 
Kilima Catfish Worm All 
Mirror Carp Worm All 
Mottled Gobi Glow Worm All 
Mudminnow None All 
Orange Bluegill Worm All 
Scarlet Koi Glow Worm All 
Stalking Catfish Glow Worm 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM 
SushiGlow Worm All 

Palia: All Fish Available in Kilima Village Rivers

AppearanceFish Name Bait When to Fish 
Channel Catfish None All 
Crucian Carp Glow Worm All 
Energized Piranha Worm All 
Flametongue Ray Glow Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM 
Freshwater Eel Worm 6:00 PM – 3:00 AM 
Golden Salmon Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM 
Indigo Lamprey Glow Worm 6:00 PM – 3:00 AM 
Kenli’s Carp Glow Worm All 
Kilima Greyling Glow Worm All 
Platinum Chad Glow Worm All 
Rainbow Trout None All 
Radiant Sunfish Worm All 
Red-bellied Piranha WormAll 
Silver Salmon None 6:00 PM – 3:00 AM 
Spotted Bullhead None All 
Striped Dace None All 
Stickleback Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM 

Palia: All Fish Available in Kilima Village Lake

AppearanceFish Name Bait When to Fish 
Ancient Fish Glow Worm All 
Alligator Gar Glow Worm All 
Beluga Sturgeon Glow Worm All 
Enchanted Pupfish Glow Worm All 
Gillyfin None All 
Giant Kilima Stingray Glow Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM 
Largemouth Bass Worm All 
Midnight Paddlefish Glow Worm 9:00 PM – 3:00 AM 
Painted Perch Worm All 
Prism Trout Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM 
Shimmerfin Worm All 
Smallmouth Bass Worm All 
Striped Sturgeon Worm 6:00 PM – 3:00 AM 

Palia: All Fish Available in Bahari Bay Rivers 

AppearanceFish Name Bait When to Fish 
Bahari Pike Glow Worm All 
Chub Glow Worm All 
Cutthroat Trout Worm All 
Dawnray None 3:00 AM – 6:00 AM 
Duskray None 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM 
Fathead Minnow Glow Worm All 
Honey Loach Glow Worm 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM 
9:00 PM – 3:00 AM 
Kilima Redfin Worm All 
Oily Anchovy Worm All 
Paddlefish Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM 
Rosy Bitterling None All 
SashimiNone All 
Silvery Minnow None All 
Stormray Glow Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 AM 
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM 
Swordfin Eel Glow Worm All 
Thundering Eel Worm All 
Willow Lamprey Worm 9:00 PM – 3:00 AM 
Yellow Perch None All 

Palia: All Fish Available in Bahari Bay Coast

AppearanceFish Name Bait When to Fish 
Bahari Bass None All 
Bahari Bream Worm All 
Barracuda None 6:00 PM – 3:00 AM 
Black Sea Bass Glow Worm All 
Blue Marlin Worm All 
Blue Spotted Ray Glow Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 PM 
Bluefin Tuna Worm All 
Cactus Moray Glow Worm 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM 
9:00 PM – 3:00 AM 
Long Nosed Unicorn Fish Glow Worm 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM 
Ribbontail Ray Worm 3:00 AM – 6:00 AM 
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM 
Sardine None All 
Yellowfin Tuna Glow Worm All 

Palia: All Fish Available in the Caves

AppearanceFish NameBaitTime
Albino Eel Worm All 
Bat Ray Worm All 
Blobfish Glow Worm All 
Crimson Fangtooth Glow Worm All 
Eyeless Minnow None All 
Hypnotic Moray Glow Worm All 
Mutated Angler Worm All 
Stonefish Glow Worm All 
Umbran Carp None All 
Void Ray Glow Worm All 

