Palia: Shepp Location – How To Find a Shepp

One of the key aspects of Palia is the community, which includes the multiple villagers for players to interact with who make up the town of Kilima. Players can befriend and romance different villagers, and each has different stories and rewards to discover along the way. Eventually, during your adventures, you’ll be tasked with finding a Shepp to complete your journey to become a fully-fledged villager, involving those same villagers.

Naturally, you might be wondering what a Shepp is or where to find one, so we’ve put together this guide on how to find a Shepp in Palia.

How to Get a Shepp in Palia

Finding a Shepp in Palia is pretty difficult since a Shepp isn’t actually a location or item, but a person.

A Shepp is the name given to a sort of mentor figure to the Majiri people, one of the races inhabiting the world of Palia. Those who are Shepp are responsible for guiding and teaching others in the community, and their mentorship is a huge part of how your community grows and thrives.

Now you know what a Shepp is, it’s time to get yourself one, although this isn’t a quick and easy process, and could take multiple real-world days to come to fruition.

First, you’ll need to have completed the Prove Your Devotion, Prove Your Generosity, and Prove Your Purpose quests, which have different requirements for proving you are an active and helpful member of the community. Once they are done, you’ll be tasked to find who you want to be your Shepp, which can be any of the 19 adult characters in Palia, as children cannot take on the role. Once you know who you want to become your Shepp, you’ll need to put in some work to get them to agree.

To get someone to become your Shepp, you will need to raise their friendship level to four and have completed their friendship quest to get them on board. Friendship quests can be a bit lengthy depending on the task, like with Tish, who usually has furniture-making tasks, which can take some time to gather the material and make the items needed.

Additionally, raising their Friendship takes time, as you can only talk to them once a Palian day (one hour in real-time) and only give them gifts like Weekly Wants once a real-world day. As such, unless you have been actively leveling up the villager’s Friendship as your questing, you’ll probably be spending a few days talking, gifting, and leveling up your Friendship with that character.

What Happens Once You Have Your Shepp in Palia

There are currently no other activities or content involving the Shepp beyond getting them, as the game is still in its beta period, with players in the Palia Discord saying it’s been a few weeks in the game without any new mention or activities happening.

We know that more content will be added to the game soon, with plans for more romance and friendship additions, so we can make an educated guess that more content and details on how the Shepp will work for players will be coming in the future. For now, it’s best to do the quest and choose your Shepp so you are ready, but don’t worry about rushing to get there. It takes time, and it will be a while before we see the content, so enjoy the game at your own pace.