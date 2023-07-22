Pikmin 4: All Boss Locations & How To Defeat Them

Here’s a comprehensive list on all Pikmin 4 bosses, their location, and how to defeat them.

In Pikmin 4, the boss battles pose formidable challenges, living up to their name. These powerful foes are considerably tougher than regular enemies encountered throughout the game. Despite the difficulty, the satisfaction of triumphing over these formidable foes and reaping the rewards makes the effort worthwhile. 

Boss Battle Tips and Tricks for Pikmin 4

Here are some general boss battle tips to prevent these big baddies from wiping all your Pikmin:

  • Increase your chances of success by strategically selecting different types of Pikmin according to the specific demands of each battle. 
  • Boss Battles can quickly wipe your and Oatchi’s health, so keep Emergency Kits and Scrum Bones at hand before facing boss battles.
  • Defeating these mighty adversaries and returning their remains to the base camp will reward players with generous amounts of Sparklium, ranging from 12 to 30 units.

How to Find and Defeat All Pikmin 4 Bosses

AppearanceBoss NameLocationWeightHow to Defeat
Empress BulblaxKingdom of Beasts Sublevel 320Empress Bulbax will unroll and deal damage by rolling to the sides. Stay either in front or behind her to avoid damage.
Puffy BlowhogDrafty Gallery, Sublevel 45Puffy Blowhog has a powerful wind gust attack that can blow you and your Pikmin back. Deal damage until it’s stunned, or freeze it to create an opening.
FoolixSecluded Courtyard, Sublevel 45Target the Foolix’s tail to remove its protection. Unleash as much damage as possible to reduce its health bar before it goes back up. When it recovers, retreat Pikmin. Rinse and repeat.
Emperor BulbaxKingdom of Beasts Final Sublevel15Focus on one Emperor Bulbax at a time. It performs a deadly shout attack, so stick to its sides but target its face to deal damage.
MasterhopSeafloor Resort Sublevel 415Masterhop will leap and stomp the ground, dealing damage to Pikmin. Deal damage, but as soon as he leaps, retrieve them to avoid losing them.
Burrowing SnagretBlossoming Arcadia15Wait for Burrowing Snagret to attack. When its beak is buried in the dirt, it’s time to deal damage. If possible, use Ice Pikmin to freeze it and maximize this opening.
Crusted RumpupSerene Shores20Target the Crusted Rumpup’s back to deal the most damage. Avoid leaving Pikmin in front of it, or they will be swallowed.

As of now, we are still collecting info, and thus, this guide is a work in progress. We will update it to reflect future info.

