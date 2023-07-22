Pikmin 4: All Boss Locations & How To Defeat Them

In Pikmin 4, the boss battles pose formidable challenges, living up to their name. These powerful foes are considerably tougher than regular enemies encountered throughout the game. Despite the difficulty, the satisfaction of triumphing over these formidable foes and reaping the rewards makes the effort worthwhile.

Boss Battle Tips and Tricks for Pikmin 4

Here are some general boss battle tips to prevent these big baddies from wiping all your Pikmin:

Related: Pikmin 4 Beginners Guide: Tips & Tricks For Rookie Rescuers

Increase your chances of success by strategically selecting different types of Pikmin according to the specific demands of each battle.

according to the specific demands of each battle. Boss Battles can quickly wipe your and Oatchi’s health, so keep Emergency Kits and Scrum Bones at hand before facing boss battles.

at hand before facing boss battles. Defeating these mighty adversaries and returning their remains to the base camp will reward players with generous amounts of Sparklium, ranging from 12 to 30 units.

How to Find and Defeat All Pikmin 4 Bosses

Screenshot by Gamepur

Appearance Boss Name Location Weight How to Defeat Empress Bulblax Kingdom of Beasts Sublevel 3 20 Empress Bulbax will unroll and deal damage by rolling to the sides. Stay either in front or behind her to avoid damage. Puffy Blowhog Drafty Gallery, Sublevel 4 5 Puffy Blowhog has a powerful wind gust attack that can blow you and your Pikmin back. Deal damage until it’s stunned, or freeze it to create an opening. Foolix Secluded Courtyard, Sublevel 4 5 Target the Foolix’s tail to remove its protection. Unleash as much damage as possible to reduce its health bar before it goes back up. When it recovers, retreat Pikmin. Rinse and repeat. Emperor Bulbax Kingdom of Beasts Final Sublevel 15 Focus on one Emperor Bulbax at a time. It performs a deadly shout attack, so stick to its sides but target its face to deal damage. Masterhop Seafloor Resort Sublevel 4 15 Masterhop will leap and stomp the ground, dealing damage to Pikmin. Deal damage, but as soon as he leaps, retrieve them to avoid losing them. Burrowing Snagret Blossoming Arcadia 15 Wait for Burrowing Snagret to attack. When its beak is buried in the dirt, it’s time to deal damage. If possible, use Ice Pikmin to freeze it and maximize this opening. Crusted Rumpup Serene Shores 20 Target the Crusted Rumpup’s back to deal the most damage. Avoid leaving Pikmin in front of it, or they will be swallowed.

As of now, we are still collecting info, and thus, this guide is a work in progress. We will update it to reflect future info.