Pixel Piece Codes (January 2023)

Inspired by the world of One Piece, Pixel Piece is a Roblox game developed by WorldUp Studio. In this game, you go on quests, go on raids, explore the seas and dungeons, collect Devil Fruit, and level up your character so you can become stronger.

Following the trend of other games on the platform, you can redeem codes for Pixel Piece. These codes get you in-game currency and notifications for when Devil Fruit spawn. So if you want to be ahead of the curb, you’ll want to redeem these free rewards for Pixel Piece.

All Pixel Piece Codes List

Pixel Piece Codes (Working)

The following are all the currently active codes for Pixel Piece:

RESETPOINTS – Resets Stats Points

– Resets Stats Points COOLBELI! – 4000 Gold/Beli

– 4000 Gold/Beli dropstuff – 4000 Gold/Beli

– 4000 Gold/Beli sorryforthisNew! – 4000 Gold/Beli

– 4000 Gold/Beli resetstats ! – Resets Stats

! – Resets Stats dfnotifier2hr! – 1 hour of DF Notifier

– 1 hour of DF Notifier RELEASE! – 1000 Gold/Beli

Pixel Piece Codes (Expired)

These are expired codes for Pixel Piece.

sorryforthis! – Resets stats and 2000 Beli

– Resets stats and 2000 Beli shutdown! – Free Beli

How to redeem codes in Pixel Piece

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Pixel Piece.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch Pixel Piece on Roblox. Once you get into the game, press the M key. Click on Settings, which is the last icon that has the gear in it. Enter a working code into the “Code here!!” text box Click on the Confirm button to claim your free reward

How can you get more Pixel Piece codes?

If you want to be the first one to know whenever there is a new code available for Pixel Piece, you will want to follow the development team on Twitter. There, they will occasionally post codes and their rewards as well as updates for the game.

Why are my Pixel Piece codes not working?

If one of the codes you’ve entered for Pixel Piece is not working, make sure you’ve entered it correctly. The codes are case-sensitive so you need to type it exactly how it is written or else the code will not work. Another reason the code may not be working is that it just recently expired. Codes expire relatively quickly, so it’s important to redeem them as soon as possible.

What does each reward do in Pixel Piece

Gold, also known as Beli, is the in-game currency and can be used to purchase items. A DF Notifier is a helpful tool because it actually tells you when a Devil Fruit spawns on the map. Normally, you’ll only be given a 30-minute timer and when the timer reaches zero, you aren’t told anything and the timer then resets. By having a DF Notifier, you get sound and text notifications, giving you ample opportunity to try and find the Devil Fruit. Lastly, the Stat Reset allows you to reset your stats.

What is Pixel Piece?

If you want to become the strongest pirate in the world, you’ll need to work your way to that spot. As you collect the different Devil Fruit in the game, which each have their own unique ability, you’re going to have to take down fearsome opponents who may stand in your way. You’ll encounter these people on quests or in raids. As you get stronger and level up, putting your points in the different stats, you’ll unlock new moves that you can use on your enemies.