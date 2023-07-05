Planet Zoo – Building controls and tips

Planet Zoo gives you the chance to construct a massive establishment where you can have dozens of animals living alongside each other. There are large construction projects you can work on, and there are several controls you should know how to use when beginning them in the game.

Although the in-game controls can seem daunting right at the get-go, especially for new players hopping on for the first time, they blend well together that can make any building project much easier. This guide will establish the main controls for building/object placement, along with providing a brief explanation for the commands if necessary for Planet Zoo.

All Building & Object Placement Controls

Image via Frontier Developments

These are all of the building and object placement controls you need to know while you’re constructing large buildings in Planet Zoo.

Left mouse – Place object/piece

Place object/piece Right mouse or ESC – Cancels placement

– Cancels placement CTRL + Left mouse – Select multiple objects/pieces

Select multiple objects/pieces Z – Rotate object 90 degrees – If you’re placing an item on a grid, then this will rotate it exactly 90 degrees. If you rotate the item on its own, and not on the grid, then this will rotate the object freely.

– If you’re placing an item on a grid, then this will rotate it exactly 90 degrees. If you rotate the item on its own, and not on the grid, then this will rotate the object freely. X – Toggle advanced moves/rotations

Shift – Resets the vertical height of the object to default – levels the object precisely to the ground.

– levels the object precisely to the ground. Shift + ↕ (mouse up/down) – Adjusts the vertical height of the object – moves the object up or down.

– moves the object up or down. CTRL + Move mouse – Locks object to the surface axes – Locks to the X, Y, and Z axes. This is very useful when you’re trying to line pieces up perfectly.

– Locks to the X, Y, and Z axes. This is very useful when you’re trying to line pieces up perfectly. Space Bar – Toggles angle snap movement on/off – This is, as opposed to moving objects freely.

– This is, as opposed to moving objects freely. V – Toggles align to surface on/off – This allows the object to align right up against any surface, precisely, without the object going right through various terrain such as a hill.

– This allows the object to align right up against any surface, precisely, without the object going right through various terrain such as a hill. K – Flatten terrain on/off

F – Place decorations/attachments centered on objects

General building tips