Pokemon Day 2024 Celebrations & Events Schedule

Fans of the Pokemon franchise know that Pokemon Day is a major event. On February 27 of every year, we celebrate all things Pokemon, and that typically includes some big announcements for what’s to come for the year ahead.

As Pokemon Day 2024 gets closer, the Pokemon Company has begun sharing some of their plans for this annual celebration of all things Pokemon. From celebrations in person and online to exclusive merch and announcements, Pokemon Day is already looking like the jam-packed Pokemon celebration we all anticipate.

Pokemon Day 2024 Live Events and Celebrations

As we learn more about all the ways Pokemon fans can celebrate the franchise in real life, we’ll update this section with all the info you need to take part.

The Pokemon Company has announced that the Empire State Building in New York City will be lit up in Pokemon colors on Pokemon Day 2024 to celebrate the day and get fans hyped for Pokemon Horizons to launch on March 7. Some fans have taken this as confirmation that we’re getting Unova remakes this year, but either way, it’ll be fun to see some Pokemon colors in NYC.

Pokemon Day 2024 Pokemon GO Events

We all know Pokemon GO loves its events, so there’s bound to be some options for trainers to celebrate Pokemon Day 2024 in the app.

In conjunction with the lighting of the Empire State Building, Pokemon GO fans in New York City will enjoy a local in-game event to celebrate Pokemon Day 2024. This will include special Timed Research tasks that lead to rewards including, of course, a special Pikachu in a party hat. There will also be event-themed PokeStops near the Empire State Building throughout the day on February 27.

We don’t yet know if and how Pokemon GO fans outside New York will be invited to celebrate, but we’ll keep you updated when we find out more.

Pokemon Day 2024 Exclusive Trading Card

Is it really a Pokemon celebration without trading cards? Celebrating Pokemon Day 2024 will yet again include an exclusive Pokemon card for fans to collect.

Pokemon fans who shop online at The Pokemon Center starting on February 23 2024 will receive a special Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Ceruledge card with a Pokemon Day 2024 stamp. This is a gift with purchase and will be available through March 23 or (more likely) until supplies last.

In previous years, the Pokemon Day exclusive trading card has also been available as a gift with purchase at other participating retailers like GameStop, but these partnership have not been officially announced for Pokemon Day 2024 just yet.

Pokemon Day 2024 Announcements

Of course, the big thing many fans look forward to with Pokemon Day each year is the announcement of upcoming Pokemon video games and what’s next for other aspects of the franchise like the anime and trading card game.

While many theories about what’s coming next for the video game series abound, The Pokemon Company has yet to confirm any rumors or even share when we can expect the announcements to drop on Pokemon Day 2024.