Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces Release Date & ACE SPEC Details

The second Pokémon TCG expansion of the year has an official release date, increasing excitement for upcoming card debuts. Fans of Scarlet & Violet will have the chance to collect Iron Leaves and Walking Wake, as well as try out the ACE SPEC cards included in the expansion.

With the Pokémon TCG entering its second year of Scarlet & Violet expansions, players have plenty to choose from when building legal decks. Paldean Fates, the first expansion of 2024, has also created excitement with a slew of Gen 9 Shiny cards in exclusive collections. The combination of the two new card lists offers a strong start to the year for the TCG and has fans pumped for the coming months.

When Does Temporal Forces Release For The Pokémon TCG

Temporal Forces will release for the Pokémon TCG on March 22, 2023.

Players will be able to purchase Booster Boxes, Elite Trainer Boxes, and Special Collections featuring Temporal Forces card packs. These items can be bought at participating retail stores, or ordered online at the Pokémon Center website. Currently, several of the products are already available for preorder, including:

What is Included in The Temporal Forces Pokémon TCG ETB

Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces ETBs will include a collection of exciting goodies for players to collect. In the Pokémon Center ETB, the following are included:

11 Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces booster packs

1 Full Art foil promo card featuring Iron Thorns or Walking Wake with a Pokémon Center logo

1 Full Art foil promo card featuring Iron Thorns or Walking Wake

65 card sleeves

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Temporal Forces expansion

6 damage counters

1 Flipping Coin

2 condition markers

What Are ACE SPEC Cards & How Do They Work in The Pokémon TCG

ACE SPEC cards are powerful cards that hold special abilities. Like Radiant cards from Sword & Shield, Pokémon TCG players may only have one per deck.

ACE SPEC cards were first introduced in the Pokémon TCG: Black & White sets. They are Trainer or Tool cards that offer a big advantage to the player who uses them in battle. At this time, it isn’t known exactly how they will impact the meta, but when combined with the Tera cards currently circulating in competitive matches, they will likely add a new level of intensity to matches.

According to the information shared in the Pokémon TCG Temporal Forces Release Date press announcement, 7 ACE SPEC and Special Energy cards will be added in the expansion.