Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero: Dates, Bonuses, & Mega Pinsir Raids
A Valorous Hero brings with it Mega Pinsir Raids, along with several bonuses, Hisuian Pokémon raids, and a Special Research to Pokémon Go.
The Pokémon Go A Valrous Hero event is the chance for the Pokémon Go community to celebrate Team Valor. For those who participate in the event, there will be a handful of special encounters and Pokémon to catch during this time.
A Valorous Hero also provides an opportunity for Mega Pinsir to make its debut in Mega Raids, and players can complete a Special Research ticket for everyone who logs in to the game. This guide covers all A Valorous Hero dates, the event bonuses, Mega Pinsir Raids, and more happening in Pokémon Go.
When is Pokémon Go’s A Valorous Hero event?
Following the announcement of Pokémon Go’s A Valorous Hero event, we can confirm the event will be happening from May 11, 2023, at 10 AM to May 17 at 8 PM in your local time zone. All event bonuses will be active during this time, including the one-star, three-star, five-star, and Mega Pinsir Raids during this event.
Every New Debut in Pokémon Go’s A Valorous Hero event
Mega Pinsir will debut for Pokémon Go’s A Valorous Hero event. Mega Pinsir will appear in Mega Raids in your local area, giving you the chance to earn Mega Pinsir Candy for successfully completing them, and there’s a chance you can catch a shiny Pinsir at the end.
All Pokémon Go’s A Valorous Hero Raids
Several notable Pokémon will appear in Raids throughout Pokémon Go’s A Valorous Hero event in one-star, three-star, and five-star raids.
- All A Valorous Hero One-star Pokémon Raids
- Galarian Ponyta – Shiny chance
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Hoothoot – Shiny chance
- All A Valorous Hero Three-star Pokémon Raids
- Druddigon – Shiny Chance
- Hisuian Avalugg – Shiny Chance
- Hisuian Braviary – Shiny Chance
- Galarian Stunfisk – Shiny chance
- All A Valorous Hero Five-star Pokémon Raids
- Tapu Fini – Shiny chance
All Pokémon Go’s A Valorous Hero event bonuses
There will be two types of event bonuses during A Valorous Hero event, providing players with more incentives to participate in the Pokémon Go event.
- Twice as much candy for catching Pokémon
- Twice as much chances for players above Trainer Level 31 to earn Candy XL for catching Pokémon
Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero Event-exclusive Field Research tasks
A handful of exclusive Field Research tasks will appear in Pokémon Go during A Valorous Hero event. These Field Research tasks will have exclusive rewards available to players who complete them and will only appear during the event. We’ll be updating this section with the Field Research tasks and their respective rewards when the event goes live on May 11, 2023.