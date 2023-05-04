Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero: Dates, Bonuses, & Mega Pinsir Raids

The Pokémon Go A Valrous Hero event is the chance for the Pokémon Go community to celebrate Team Valor. For those who participate in the event, there will be a handful of special encounters and Pokémon to catch during this time.

A Valorous Hero also provides an opportunity for Mega Pinsir to make its debut in Mega Raids, and players can complete a Special Research ticket for everyone who logs in to the game. This guide covers all A Valorous Hero dates, the event bonuses, Mega Pinsir Raids, and more happening in Pokémon Go.

When is Pokémon Go’s A Valorous Hero event?

Following the announcement of Pokémon Go’s A Valorous Hero event, we can confirm the event will be happening from May 11, 2023, at 10 AM to May 17 at 8 PM in your local time zone. All event bonuses will be active during this time, including the one-star, three-star, five-star, and Mega Pinsir Raids during this event.

It’s time to be a hero once again—Candela needs your help with some research!



Are you ready to rise to the challenge and be A Valorous Hero?https://t.co/sjJnnibhAa#RisingHeroes pic.twitter.com/VqOEFh3wI7 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 4, 2023

Every New Debut in Pokémon Go’s A Valorous Hero event

Mega Pinsir will debut for Pokémon Go’s A Valorous Hero event. Mega Pinsir will appear in Mega Raids in your local area, giving you the chance to earn Mega Pinsir Candy for successfully completing them, and there’s a chance you can catch a shiny Pinsir at the end.

All Pokémon Go’s A Valorous Hero Raids

Several notable Pokémon will appear in Raids throughout Pokémon Go’s A Valorous Hero event in one-star, three-star, and five-star raids.

All A Valorous Hero One-star Pokémon Raids Galarian Ponyta – Shiny chance Hisuian Growlithe Hoothoot – Shiny chance

All A Valorous Hero Three-star Pokémon Raids Druddigon – Shiny Chance Hisuian Avalugg – Shiny Chance Hisuian Braviary – Shiny Chance Galarian Stunfisk – Shiny chance

All A Valorous Hero Five-star Pokémon Raids Tapu Fini – Shiny chance



All Pokémon Go’s A Valorous Hero event bonuses

There will be two types of event bonuses during A Valorous Hero event, providing players with more incentives to participate in the Pokémon Go event.

Twice as much candy for catching Pokémon

Twice as much chances for players above Trainer Level 31 to earn Candy XL for catching Pokémon

Pokémon Go A Valorous Hero Event-exclusive Field Research tasks

A handful of exclusive Field Research tasks will appear in Pokémon Go during A Valorous Hero event. These Field Research tasks will have exclusive rewards available to players who complete them and will only appear during the event. We’ll be updating this section with the Field Research tasks and their respective rewards when the event goes live on May 11, 2023.