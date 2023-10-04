Pokemon Go: All Detective Pikachu Returns Event Timed Research Tasks & Rewards

Detective Pikachu is making another appearance in Pokemon Go, and you’ll have a chance to catch it during the Detective Pikachu Returns event. The event is occurring at the start of October 2023, ahead of the official release of Nintendo Switch game, Detective Pikachu Returns.

Alongside the event, all players will have a chance to complete the Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research. This is coming to every Pokemon Go player, but it won’t be available for long. You’ll have a short time to complete it. This guide covers all Detective Pikachu Returns Tiemd Research Tasks & Rewards in Pokemon Go.

How to Complete Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic

There are two sets of tasks for you to complete for Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research. The first series of tasks focus on small activities you can work on while you play Pokemon Go, but it’s important to heed the Professor’s dialogue throughout this activity. He mentions that he’s added a mystery for this Timed Research in Celebration of Detective Pikachu, and before you work on he second task, there’s a puzzle you need to solve. You have to select what Pokemon the Professor is Describing, and if you don’t get it correct, you won’t receive all the rewards.

Here’s what you need to know about all tasks and rewards for completing Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research.

Task 1

Spin Five PokeStops or Gums – Detective Pikachu Encounter

Complete Three Field Research Tasks – Detective Pikachu Encounter

Complete Six Field Research Tasks – Detective Pikachu Encounter

Explore 1 km – Detective Pikachu Encounter

Earn a Candy Walking With Your Buddy – Detective Pikachu Encounter

All Rewards: 1,500 XP and 1,500 Stardust

Picking Snivy, Rowlet, or Sudowoodo in Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research

Now, after you finish the first task for Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Returns Timed Research, the professor will describe a Pokemon to you. You’ll then have three choices to pick from for this answer: Snivy, Rowlet, or Sudowoodo. Based on the description to you by the professor, it’s going to be Sudowoodo, the correct answer. Make sure to select this one. If you do not, the Task 2 reward does change, from a Pokemon Encounter of Sudowoodo to 25 XP.

Task 2

Spin a PokeStop or Gym – Sudowoodo Encounter

All Rewards: 25 XP