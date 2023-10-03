Pokemon Go Harvest Festival: Dates, Smoliv Debut, Encounters, & Bonuses

Niantic has revealed the next Pokemon Go event, and it’s the debut of Smoliv, a Pokemon from the Paldea region. Fans of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games will likely recognize this iconic Grass-type, and there’s some excitement about getting to add this Pokemon to everyone’s collection during the many October 2023 celebrations.

Like many of the events in Pokemon Go, the Harvest Festival will only be around for a short amount of time, giving players a small window to earn a variety of bonuses, rewards, and exclusive Pokemon encounters. This guide covers all that information for Pokemon Go’s Harvest Festival during October 2023.

Shared by Niantic on the official Pokemon Go Twitter account, it has been confirmed that the Harvest Festival will run from October 12, 2023, to October 17, 2023. Every increased Pokemon encounter, Field Research Event-Exclusive tasks, bonuses, and Collection Challenges will occur during this time in your local timezone. It starts on October 12 at 10 AM and ends on October 17 at 8 PM local time.

The Harvest Festival is here to send off summer and welcome fall in the northern hemisphere! 🍁



Where to Find Smoliv in Pokemon Go’s Harvest Festival

During the Harvest Festival in Pokemon Go, Smoliv will be making its debut for the first time in the mobile game. You’ll have a chance to track down this Pokemon by finding it in the wild. Thankfully, it should appear as a regular Wild Encounter, but you can earn it from event-exclusive Field Research Tasks.

A good way to increase your chances of finding Smoliv in Pokemon Go is by adding incense to your character while you walk around or placing a lure on a PokeStop you frequently use. Both are good options, depending on your current activity.

All Wild Encounters during Pokemon Go’s Harvest Festival

Beyond Smoliv, several other Pokemon will have increased spawn rates during Pokemon Go’s Harvest Festival. These are all the Pokemon you can find while exploring your local neighborhood.

Bellsprout

Blue Flower Flabebe (only in the Asia-Pacific region)

(only in the Asia-Pacific region) Bounsweet

Combee

Cottonee

Exeggcute

Petilil

Pumpkaboo

Red Flower Flabebe (only in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions)

(only in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions) Sewaddle

Smoliv

Sunkern

Wurmple

Yellow Flower Flabebe (only in the Americas region)

All Harvest Festival Bonuses in Pokemon Go

There are several bonuses for participating in the Harvest Festival in Pokemon Go. These bonuses are available to all players while playing Pokemon Go, and they should appear as passive buffs for everyone. You do not need to purchase the Ticket of Treats Paid Timed Research to receive them.