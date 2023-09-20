Pokemon Go Azurill Hatch Day: Dates, Bonuses & Rewards

Pokemon Go’s upcoming Azurill Hatch Day event is about giving you the chance to breed a Shiny Azurill and earning some extra rewards for participating. You’ll need to rush, however, as the event is only live for a few hours, giving you a brief span of time to hatch a green little Pokemon that can evolve into something cool.

Marill and Azumarill debuted in Pokemon Gold & Silver, but they had to wait a generation to receive a new member of their family, as Azurill was introduced in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire. Like all of the annoying Baby Pokemon in the series, you had to mess around with the Friendship mechanic to evolve Azurill into Marill, making it a pain to power up.

When Does Pokemon Go’s Azurill Hatch Day Event Begin?

The name of the Azurill Hatch Day event for Pokemon Go is slightly misleading, as it doesn’t last for a whole day. Instead, Pokemon Go’s Azurill Hatch Day event will take place on Saturday, September 30, and will run from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time. This will give you three hours to complete all of the tasks and claim all of the rewards.

What Bonuses Are Available During Pokemon Go’s Azurill Hatch Day Event?

Simply taking part in the Azurill Hatch Day event in Pokemon Go will provide bonuses, but you’ll only have a few hours to make the most of them. The following bonuses will be available to all players throughout the event:

Increased chance of hatching Shiny Azurill

2x Candy from hatching Eggs

2x Stardust from hatching Eggs

2 km Eggs will drop much more frequently from PokeStops

What Pokemon Will Hatch From Eggs During Pokemon Go’s Azurill Hatch Day Event?

As the name of the event confirms, you have a much higher chance of hatching Azurill throughout the Azurill Hatch Day event. Not only that, but you’ll have an increased chance of hatching a Shiny Azurill during the event!

What Free Research & Timed Research Task Rewards Will Be Available During Pokemon Go’s Azurill Hatch Day Event?

The Azurill Hatch Day event in Pokemon Go will have its own Free Research & Timed Research task rewards. While we don’t know the specifics, the Field Research tasks involve spinning Photo Discs at PokeStops and completing them will earn you Stardust, Berries, Poke Balls, and XP.

The Timed Research tasks during the Azurill Hatch Day event will reward the player with a Super Incubator and extra XP. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards claimed before Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 5:00 PM local time.