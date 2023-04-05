The best Spring Cup Teams in Pokémon Go – April 5, 2023

When it comes to picking a team for the Pokémon Go battle league, there are several options for you. It can take some time to choose the perfect team, and your available Pokémon may change depending on the competition.

For competing in the Spring Cup, there are several options you can go with, but you’ll also need to deal with a handful of limitations when participating in these fights. This guide covers the best Pokémon Go Teams you can use in the Spring Cup while it’s available.

The best teams for Pokémon Go’s Spring Cup

When it comes to selecting a team to use in Pokémon Go’s Spring Cup, there are a few rules you will need to follow. All of your Pokémon must be at or below 1,500. They also need to be a Grass, Water, or Fairy-type. If your Pokémon meet these requirements, you won’t be able to use them. It has also been confirmed that Toxapex will be banned from this competition.

Any team you make will need to consist of three choices. You may want to use these better teams when battling against other players in Pokémon Go’s Spring Cup.

Abomasnow, Mantine, and Jumpluff

Our first team features Abomasnow, which you’ll want to use as your Lead Pokémon. Abomasnow is a heavy hitter in several Pokémon Go battle leagues, and it will shine in the Spring Cup alongside Mantine and Jumpluff. Although Jumpluff and Abomasnow share the same Grass-type weaknesses, these two Pokémon have unique movesets that make them stand out.

Abomasnow: Powder Snow (fast move), Weather Ball (Ice-type), and Energy Ball

Mantine: Wing Attack (fast move), Bubble Beam, and Ice Beam

Jumpluff: Fairy Wind (fast move), Acrobatics, and Energy Ball

Araquanid, Roserade, and Pelipper

The next team we recommend has Araquanid as the first Pokémon you’ll use. Araquanid was a critical hit by players when it first arrived in Pokémon Go, and it continues to be a diverse Bug-type Pokémon, making it the perfect choice for the Spring Cup. You’ll want to team it up with Roserade and Pelipper, a pair of worthwhile Pokémon capable of dealing heavy damage to opponents.

Araquanid: Bug Bite (fast move), Bug Buzz, and Bubble Beam

Roserade: Bullet Seed (fast move), Weather Ball (Fire-type), and Leaf Storm

Pelipper: Wing Attack (fast move), Weather Ball (Water-type), and Hurricane

Galarian Weezing, Seaking, and Venusaur

The next team we want to highlight utilizes Galarian Weezing, a unique Pokémon you’ll want to consider using. Galarian Weezing does not appear too often in Pokémon Go, but if you have one in your back pocket, the Spring Cup is the best place to use it. You’ll want to team it up with Seaking and Venusaur. Between the two, Venusaur will be a critical Pokémon to utilize in the Spring Cup battles, especially as a robust Closer Pokémon.

Galarian Weezing: Fairy Wind (fast move), Overheat, and Brutal Swing

Seaking: Poison Jab (fast move), Drill Run, and Icy Wind

Venusaur: Vine Whip (fast move), Frenzy Plant, and Sludge Bomb

Qwilfish, Trevenant, and Alolan Ninetales

For this team, we will place Qwilfish at the forefront with Trevenant and Alolan Ninetales. Trevenant is a mainstay within the Pokémon Go Battle League, so players shouldn’t be surprised to encounter this on someone’s team. It’s a powerful Pokémon and exceptionally flexible that you could potentially switch around, placing it at the front of your team, with Qwilfish as an optional secondary choice.

Qwilfish: Poison Sting (fast move), Aqua Tail, and Sludge Wave

Trevenant: Shadow Claw (fast move), Seed Bomb, and Shadow Bomb

Alolan Ninetales: Powder Snow (fast move), Weather Ball (Ice-type), and Psyshock

Ferrothorn, Lurantis, and Tentacruel

The last team we want players to consider using is Ferrothorn, Lurantis, and Tentacruel. Of the three, Tentacruel might be the more unorthodox choice in Pokémon Go and continues to be a flexible option, but don’t be afraid to experiment and try seeing if another Water type might function between for this team. Ferrothorn will be an excellent choice, but you may want to try making it the final Pokémon rather than your Lead.