Pokemon Go Festival Of Lights 2023 Dates, Tadbulb Debut & Field Research

Pokemon Go has announced its Festival of Lights 2023 event full of exciting bonuses, Electric-type Pokemon, and special field research. Get the details on which Pokemon will debut, Shiny hunting, and more for the event.

Festival of Lights has become an annual event in Pokemon Go, centered around creatures that glow, from electric to fire types and more. This year we’ll see yet another Pokemon debut plus increased encounters with certain Pokemon.

When Is Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2023?

Image via Niantic

The Festival of Lights event in Pokemon GO will run from 10am local time on November 7th to November 12th at 8pm local time.

There will also be a special Raid Day during the event on November 11th.

Featured Pokemon During Pokemon GO Festival of Lights 2023

Image via Niantic

Two Pokemon will make their Pokemon GO debut during the Festival of Lights event. Trainers will see Tadbulb and its evolution, Bellibolt, for the first time through wild encounters and research tasks. The Shiny version of Morelull is also making its way to the game for the first time.

Festival of Lights 2023 will feature increased chances to encounter the following luminous Pokemon in the wild, with Shiny versions of all of them up for grabs as well.

Pikachu

Vulpix

Ponyta

Magnemite

Voltorb

Chinchou

Mareep

Slumga

Electrike

Litwick

Trainers “might even encounter” these two Pokemon in the wild as well, meaning they’ll be slightly more common than usual:

Morelull (chance to be Shiny)

Tadbulb

When using incense in the game, players will also see increased encounters with these Pokemon, all of which can be Shiny except debut star Tadbulb.

Alolan Geodude

Hisuian Voltorb

Slugma

Volbeat

Illumise

Blitzle

Litwick

Litleo

Dedenne

Morelull

Tadbulb

All Bonuses for Pokemon GO Festival of Lights 2023

During the Festival of Lights event, players will get the following bonuses:

Double stardust for hatching Pokemon eggs

Double candy for hatching Pokemon

Incense activated during the event will last twice as long

7 KM Egg Spotlights For Pokémon GO Festival of Lights 2023

Image via Niantic

Players will see some bright Pokemon in 7KM eggs during the Festival of Lights event as well. Featured Pokemon in 7KM eggs include:

Elekid

Magby

Dedenne

Morelull

Timed Reserach for Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2023

Timed Research during the Festival of Lights 2023 event will feature tasks focused on exploring and catching the Pokemon highlighted in this year’s event.

Timed Research rewards include an event-themed t-shirt for your Pokemon Go avatar, as well as encounters with the electric and fire-type Pokemon featured in the event.

Field Research for Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2023

Field Research Tasks will also be a key part of Festival of Lights and will involve encounters with Darumaka, Morelull, and Tadbulb.

Other Key Details for Pokemon Go Festival of Lights 2023

Image via Niantic

In addition to the exciting details mentioned above, Festival of Lights 2023 will feature a Raid Day on November 11th.

There will also be on-theme Pokemon Showcases and a new event avatar item in the in-game shop. Trainers located in India will also receive special additional bonuses as they celebrate the Festival of Lights.

As of now, it’s not clear if any Paid Timed Research will be a part of in Festival of Lights 2023. The initial infographic from Pokemon Go’s official Twitter page doesn’t include any details about paid research, so it’s possible this event will not include paid options.