The hardest Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Go

With hundreds of Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Go, your work will be out to test you if you want to complete your Pokédex fully. You will undoubtedly catch hundreds of Pidgeys and Pikachus along the way, but what about the harder-to-obtain creatures? Here are the toughest Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Go.

The toughest Pokémon to find and catch in Pokémon Go

Abra

Abra is not necessarily hard to find, but if you do not catch it on your first ball throw, it has a 99% chance to flee. You essentially have one chance every time you encounter it.

Ditto

While Ditto is not necessarily the hardest Pokémon to catch when you throw balls at it, it is one that you can go a very long time without finding. It does not appear in the open in its normal form, so you will need to interact with all of the Pokémon that it can appear as and hope it transforms into Ditto after you catch it. Ditto can not take the form of a shiny Pokémon.

Galarian Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos

The only way to encounter Galarian forms of Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos is to find them while walking around using your Daily Adventure Incense. You only have 15 minutes per day that this is active, and once you find them, you have a very low chance of actually catching them.

Legendary Pokémon

As you would expect, encountering and catching legendary Pokémon will take a lot of luck. Mewtwo, Entei, the Regis, Palkia, Lugia, and all of the other legendaries will have you hoping and praying every time you throw a ball at them. Some, like Mew, will require you to complete a set of quests before you can encounter them.

Regional Pokémon

Like in the mainline games, you can not catch all of the Pokémon in the game without going everywhere you can. In Pokémon Go, some Pokémon only appear in certain areas of the world. While there are events where they can appear everywhere, those times are few and far between. Every generation of Pokémon added to the game has at least a couple of creatures that only appear in certain areas.

Tyranitar and Dragonite

Tyranitar and Dragonite tend to have very high CP, so when you encounter them either in a Raid, catching it will be tough, with each throw having about a 5% chance of success. If you do end up catching one of them, though, you are getting one of the more powerful Pokémon in the game.