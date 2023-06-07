Pokémon Go June 2023 Community Day: Keeping Sharp Special Research Ticket – Is it Worth it?

The June 2023 Pokémon Go Community Day ticket is live and available for players to purchase in the Pokémon Go in-game store. The ticket is on sale for the same price as the previous tickets and will launch during the Axew Community Day event.

Leading up to the event, everyone can choose if they want to purchase this Special Research as it is not a requirement to participate in the event. But is the purchase worth it? Here’s what you need to know if you should get the June 2023 Community Day Keeping Sharp Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go.

Should You Get the Keeping Sharp Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

Render via The Pokémon Company

The Keeping Sharp Special Research Community Day ticket is for Axew, which will occur on June 10, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone in Pokémon Go. The ticket is not a requirement to participate in the event, and it’s not something you need to receive bonuses throughout it. However, it does offer a handful of rewards you can earn by completing the various tasks that appear for it.

Similar to the other Community Day Special Research tickets, Keeping Sharp will have several in-game rewards to give you for completing tasks related to catching Axew and playing during the Axew Community Day event. We expect that Rare Candies, Ultra Balls, and additional Axew encounters are available to everyone for this ticket.

Given that Axew is a Dragon-type, and a rare encounter in Pokémon Go, we believe purchasing this Community Day ticket is worth your time. It’s a good purchase in the mobile game for anyone who actively plays the game and has been searching for a superior Axew Pokémon to add to their collection.

Plus, the Community Day event provides a bonus for catching Axew in its shiny form. This will be the first time this unique Pokémon appearance debuts in Pokémon Go. For any shiny collectors playing the game, this is a good opportunity to add this rare Dragon-type Pokémon to your collection, and the Special Ticket will greatly help.

Again, purchasing the Keeping Sharp Special Research ticket is up to you. For $0.99, it’s an excellent offer to a few useful items that you can use on any Pokémon, or you can use it on your newly caught Axew to beef it up and get it ready to face off against other Pokémon in the Master League.