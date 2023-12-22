Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 Event: Dates, Bonuses, and Pokemon Debuts

Pokemon Go is ready to shower us with more in-game event goodness in 2024, starting strong with a New Year’s 2024 event. We’ll see new costumed Pokemon debuts and bonuses to start the year off the Pokemon way.

If you’re mildly obsessed with ringing in the New Year with Pokemon like I am, combining the two into an event is the best way to start 2024 off strong. This year, everything is coming up pink with a Jigglypuff theme for the Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 spectacular.

When is Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 Event?

Image via Niantic

Pokemon Go’s New Year’s 2024 Event takes place from January 1, 2024 at 10 AM local time to January 3, 2024 at 8 PM local time.

That’s three whole days to ring in the New Year with Pokemon bonuses, and frankly, I’m here for it.

Pokemon Debuts for Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 Event

This year, we’ll see the debut of new costumed Pokemon with Jigglypuff and its evolution, Wigglytuff, sporting some adorable new ribbons. These costumed Pokemon can be Shiny, as well.

So, while they aren’t necessarily new Pokemon in the game, they are new versions we can add to our collection of event-specific costumes we’ll never trade off to the Professor.

Event Bonuses for Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 Event

The app will get a festive makeover during the event, with festive fireworks and other décor in the game during the event. In addition to the colorful decorations, trainers can expect the following bonuses while playing Pokemon Go:

Egg hatching distance will be cut in half throughout the event

throughout the event The first three eggs you hatch during the event will only require 1/4 the usual distance to hatch when using the egg-hatching widget

The event details indicate that the two egg-related bonuses do not stack.

Featured Wild Encounter Pokemon for Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 Event

Image via The Pokemon Company

Throughout the three-day New Year’s 2024 event in Pokemon GO, the following featured Pokemon will spawn more frequently in the Wild. All of them can be Shiny.

Jigglypuff in a ribbon

Hoothoot in a New Year’s outfit

Darumaka

Bronzor (less frequent than other featured Pokemon)

Featured Raid Pokemon for the Pokemon GO=o New Year’s 2024 Event

During the event, Pokemon sporting their best party attire will also feature in Raids. Here’s the breakdown of what to expect when you’re participating in New Year’s raids. The Pokemon in all raids except the Five-Star tier can potentially be Shiny versions.

One-Star Raids will feature…

Bulbasaur in a party hat

Charmander in a party hat

Squirtle in a party hat

Hoothoot in a New Year’s outfit

Wurmple in a Party Hat

Three-Star Raids will feature…

Raticate in a party hat

Nidorino in a party hat

Gengar in a party hat

Wobutffet in a party hat

Five-Star Raids, specific to particular regions, will feature…

Buzzwole (Americas)

Xurkitree (Asia-Pacific)

Pheromosa (Europe)

Finally, we’ll also see Mega Raids featuring Mega Ampharos, with the potential for it to be Shiny.

All Pokemon Hatching from Eggs During the Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 Event

Image via Niantic

With egg hatching bonuses in Pokemon Go, you bet we can expect some cute baby Pokemon featured in this event. From January 1 to January 3, we’ll be hatching the following critters from 7KM eggs:

Pichu in a party hat

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Togepi

Tyrogue

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Azurill

Wynaut

All of these little guys can potentially be Shiny versions, as well.

Field Research & Paid Research Details for the Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 Event

In the New Year’s 2024 event for Pokemon Go, we’ll see themed Field Research tasks with festive Stardust as the primary reward. These tasks will also feature encounters with event-Pokemon Darumaka and Bronzor.

There is also an option to add event-exclusive Paid Timed Research during the event, as well. The Paid Timed Research costs $1 USD (or local equivalent) and features bonuses like Stardust, XP, and PokeCoins. These tasks will also lead to encounters with Jigglypuff, Hoothoot, and Wurmple in their event costumes.

Event Bundles and Avatar Items for the Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 Event

Image via Niantic

In addition to all of the New Year’s 2024 goodies above, Pokemon Go players will also have a few items to check out in the in-game shop.

A new Darumaka hat will be added to the in-game shop during the event, and will be available even after the New Year’s celebration is over.

We’ll also see an event bundle in Pokemon Go featuring an Incubator and Premium Battle pass for 99 PokeCoins.