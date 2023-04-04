Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ditto Tera Raids: Dates, Difficulty & Rewards

Tera Raids have become a staple feature in the Pokemon franchise, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is no exception. These large-scale battles against powerful Pokemon can be completed with a group of up to four players. In addition, they offer unique rewards and a chance to catch powerful Pokemon with impressive stats. The Pokémon Company has decided to bring Ditto to the forefront with its own Ditto Tera Raid Event. This guide will cover everything you need to know about the Ditto Tera Raid, including the dates, difficulty, and rewards.

Schedule for Ditto Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Starting on April 7 at 12:00 AM UTC and ending on April 9 at 23:59 UTC, you’ll have a limited time to catch the elusive and highly sought-after Ditto with the five best IVs. Don’t be late; you might miss the chance to add this rare Pokemon to your collection.

How to Join the Raids and Difficulty

You must have 7 Gym Badges and an internet connection to join the Ditto Tera Raid event. Then, look for sparkling Tera Raid Crystals on the map and join or host a Tera Raid event with a yellow event card. The raid level will depend on your game progress and the number of Gym Badges you have acquired so far. Reaching the required game progression is essential to unlocking four and five-Star Tera Raids.

Rewards for Ditto Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you defeat Ditto with different Tera Types during this Tera Raid Event, you’ll be rewarded with treasures and battle items that you can use to build battle-ready Pokémon or sell in stores for money.

Rare Candy

Tera Shard

Large and Extra Large EXP Candy

The real treasure in this event is Ditto itself. With a guaranteed five best IVs, this Ditto is perfect for breeding stronger Pokémon that you can use in competitive or Tera Raid battles. You may even be lucky enough to encounter a Ditto with six perfect IVs