Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: 7-Star Blaziken Tera Raid Guide

Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are great opportunities for players to face off against and capture rare, often powerful, Pokemon. This month, trainers can partake in the first Tera Raid event of 2024, 7-Star Tera Raids featuring Blaziken.

Blaziken is the most evolved version of the popular starter Pokemon Torchic, which was recently reintroduced to Scarlet & Violet through the Indigo Disk DLC. Now, players in Paldea can capture a powerful one through the upcoming 7-Star Tera Raids. Let’s break down all the details so you can build your strategy and get ready to face off against this powerful Tera Pokemon.

When Is the 7-Star Blaziken Tera Raid?

The Blaziken Tera Raid event features two different runs in mid-January, with the first starting on January 12 at 00:00 UTC and ending on January 14 at 23:59 UTC. This coincides with the release of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Epilogue, making it an exciting time for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans.

The second round of 7-Star Blaziken Tera Raids begins on January 19 and runs through January 21. During the second run, players will also see Blissey return to 5-Star Tera Raids, making this a particularly powerful event for snagging some hard-hitting Pokemon.

To participate in 7-Star Tera Raids, players will need to have finished the Academy Ace Tournament in the base game. Then, you’ll need to host 5- and 6-Star Tera Raids until you unlock the ability to participate in 7-Star Raids, signaled by a phone call from Jacques.

7-Star Blaziken Tera Tera Type & Marks

The Blaziken featured during the 7-Star Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will have the Flying Tera Type. In addition, it will feature the Mightiest Mark.

Like many 7-Star Raid Pokemon, this Blaziken can be caught only once per save file, so while there will be two rounds of these Raids in January, you’ll only be able to grab one 7-Star Blaziken.

Good Strategies to Use Against 7-Star Blaziken

High-level Raids can require some strategy to achieve success, and Blaziken is no different. This powerful Pokemon has access to a relatively robust move set thanks to its combination of the Fighting- and Fire- Types. However, the Flying Tera Type gives players some options for targeting weaknesses by using types such as Ice, Rock, and Electric Pokemon.

To face off against 7-Star Blaziken, come equipped with a powerful, high-level Electric, Rock, or Ice-type Pokemon such as Elektross, Alolan Ninetails, or Alolan Golem. Be prepared to encounter strong moves popularly used by Blaziken, such as Earthquake. Pokemon with the Levitate ability or those who can withstand powerful Earth-type moves are a good fit here.