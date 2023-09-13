Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All Kitakami Ogre Clan Trainer Locations In The Teal Mask

When you arrive to the Kitakami region for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, there are several new locations to check out and Pokemon to catch. There are also new trainers to battle, and several characters you meet reference the Kitakami Ogre Clan. They’re scattered throughout the Kitakami region, waiting for you to challenge them.

You need to track down all seven trainers, and they won’t be easy to find. The Kitakami Ogre Clan prefers to be away from the major city, and stick to the wildlands of Kitakami. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Kitakami Ogre Clan Trainers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask.

Where To Find All Kitakami Ogre Clan Trainers in The Teal Mask

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are seven trainers you need to track down to defeat the Kitakami Ogre Clan. We were able to locate six of them, and we will be updating this guide with the final location when we’ve located it. For now, these are the Kitakami Ogre Clan Trainer locations you can find on Kitakami as you complete the Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

1: Masamune Grimmsnarl (level 75) Gardevoir (level 75) Ribombee (level 76) Clefable (level 77)

2. Hasebe Politoed (level 75) Ludicolo (level 76) Drednaw (level 77) Basculegion (level 77)

3. Kotetsu (underneath the rocks, on the way where you can find the Feebas cave). Heracross (level 75) Gallade (level 75) Conkeldurr (level 76) Kommo-o (level 77)

4. Kunitsuna Carbink (level 75) Golem (level 75) Froslass (level 76) Mamoswine (level 77)

5. Kanemitsu Ninetales (level 75) Chandelure (level 76) Shiftry (level 76) Liligant (level 77)

6. Raikiri Raichu (level 75) Probopass (level 75) Luxray (level 76) Vikavolt (level 77)



All Rewards for Beating Kitakami Ogre Clan Trainers in The Teal Mask

Screenshot by Gamepur

You do receive rewards for defeating the Kitakami Ogre Clan Trainers. You’ll need to speak with a trainer standing outside the Kitakami Hall fast travel point. He’ll have text over his head talking about the Kitakami Ogre Clan. Every time you beat one of those trainers, he’s going to offer you a reward for beating them. In addition, if you’re stuck on trying to track down any of them, he’ll provide a hint of where you might find them in Kitakami while you explore the Teal Mask DLC.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are all of the rewards you’ll receive for defeating the Kitakami Ogre Clan Trainers in The Teal Mask.