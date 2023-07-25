Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Redeem Dark Tera Type Charizard

A new free reward is available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for a limited time. Players have until the end of the summer to redeem their own Dark Tera Type Charizard. Oftentimes, The Pokemon Company offers Mystery Codes that allow players to grab some cool Pokemon or other rewards, and this level 50 Charizard is no exception.

Players were able to earn a Dragon Tera Type Charizard during the early days of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet during the Tera Raid event. However, those who missed that raid window have relied on trades to get a Charmander. But the time has come once again to claim your own Charizard, this time with a lot less effort.

How To Claim The Dark Tera Type Charizard

Players can redeem a Dark Tera Type Charizard at level 50 from now until August 31st, 2023. Players can claim this Pokemon by using the Pokeportal. Follow the steps below to redeem it.

Click the X button while in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet to open the menu

From this menu, open Poke Portal

At the bottom of the selections, click Mystery Gift

Click “Check Mystery Gifts”

Type in the redemption code DARKTERA0006

After following the steps above, players will receive a powerful Charizard. As mentioned, it is already at level 50, so it is ready to be used for whatever a Trainer wishes and can be bred with Ditto to get Charmander. That’s everything to know about how to redeem the code.